Best Helldivers 2 Ship Modules, ranked

The Super Destroyer is your base of operations in Helldivers 2 and you have to make sure it’s ready for whatever the enemies have planned next. This includes buying the best Ship Modules the Super Earth’s government can offer.

Recommended Videos

Your exact choice of Ship Modules can depend on your play style and favorite Stratagems. Below, we made a ranked list of our seven best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2.

Best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2

7) Nuclear Radar (Bridge)

Radioactive but effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, blasting everything you see might not be the best approach for the mission. If you’re trying to be more quiet and sneaky, I recommend picking up the Nuclear Radar upgrade. Pair it with a Body Armor that has the Scout passive, and you’re all set for a more or less stealthy mission.

Ship Module price:

80 Common Samples

40 Rare Samples

6) Donation Access License (Patriotic Administration Center)

Funded by the citizens of Super Earth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As someone who uses mostly the Quasar Cannon, I don’t have much use for the Donation Access License. But if you’re using any other Support weapon in Helldivers 2, this Module is a must. It makes your Support weapons deploy with maximum ammo, which will serve you well at the start of any mission.

Ship Module price:

60 Common Samples

5) Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit (Hangar)

A breathable liquid? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eagle has some of the best Stratagems in Helldviers 2, and I highly recommend you invest in Hangar Ship Modules early on. The Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit reduces the cooldown time between Eagle Stratagem uses by 50 percent, and most importantly, unlocks further Hangar upgrades.

Ship Module price:

80 Common Samples

4) Shock Absorption Gel (Robotics Workshop)

The enemies will be shocked for sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For all the Sentry users, Shock Absorption Gel is a great Module to have on your Super Destroyer. The biggest problem I had when using Sentries, namely the Gatling Sentry, is they stop firing way too soon. Shock Absorption Gel increases ammo for all Sentries by 50 percent, significantly increasing the number of bugs you can mow down in one go.

Ship Module price:

80 Common Samples

40 Rare Samples

Five Super Samples

3) Superior Packing Methodology (Patriotic Administration Center)

They’re playing Tetris with ammo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the new additions to the game is the Superior Packing Methodology Module for Support weapons. The module allows you to fully refill your Support weapon when using a resupply box. It’s perfect when using heavy weaponry, like the Autocannon, Railgun, or the Stalwart.

Ship Module price:

150 Common Samples

150 Rare Samples

15 Super Samples

Warning: At the time of writing (April 12), there’s a known bug that prevents the Superior Packing Methodology from working as intended. The official Discord stated that the developers are working on a fix and that restarting the game can solve the issue.

2) Pit Crew Hazard Pay (Hangar)

Everything has a price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eagle has saved me multiple times and Pit Crew Hazard Pay played a big part in that. The Module reduces the Eagle Rearm time by 20 percent. In high-difficulty missions, you want to have the maximum uptime on your Stratagems, and a 20 percent cooldown is a worthy investment of your Samples.

Ship Module price:

80 Common Samples

40 Rare Samples

1) Expanded Weapons Bay (Hangar)

Democracy over leg space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Expanded Weapons Bay is the best Ship Module in Helldivers 2, and nothing comes even close. The upgrade grants all of your Eagle Stratagems one more use per Rearm. This means you can drop three Airstrikes and two 500KG bombs before sending your trusty pilot back to resupply.

Ship Module price:

80 Common Sample

80 Rare Samples

10 Super Samples

It’s the most amount of value you can get from a Ship Module, especially considering how good Eagle Stratagems are. So, if you don’t know which module to unlock first, I highly recommend aiming for the Expanded Weapons Bay.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more