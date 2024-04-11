All Helldivers 2 Ship Modules, listed

A Hell Diver is nothing without their Super Destroyer crew to back them up. Upgrading your spaceship via Ship Modules is a critical part of surviving Helldivers 2. So, let’s go over them all and prepare for the future.
All Super Destroyer Ship Module upgrades in Helldivers 2
There are currently a total of 24 Ship Module upgrades in Helldivers 2, split evenly between six categories. Each category is more or less self-contained—to purchase a higher level upgrade in a category, you must first purchase all levels before it. Ship upgrades cost Samples, Rare Samples, Super Samples, and Requisition Slips, depending on their upgrade level. You buy all of them through the computer console on the left side of the ship lobby.
Patriotic Administration Center
The Patriotic Administration Center focuses on support weapons, like the Machine Gun, as well as backpack-mounted Stratagems like the Guard Dog.
|Module Name
|Module Description
|Upgrade Cost
|Donation Access License
|Support Weapons deploy with full ammo, rather than half.
|60 Samples
|Streamlined Request Process
|Support Weapon Stratagem cooldown decreased by 10 percent.
|80 Samples, 40 Rares
|Hand Carts
|Cooldown for all Backpack Stratagems decreased by 10 percent.
|80 Samples, 60 Rares, Five Supers
|Superior Packing Methodology
|Whenever you resupply, your Support weapon’s magazine or backpack magazine is filled completely.
|150 Common, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 20000 Requisition Slips
Orbital Cannons
Unsurprisingly, Orbital Cannons improve Orbital-type Stratagems, by improving spread and cooldown.
|Module Name
|Module Description
|Upgrade Cost
|Exploding Shrapnel
|Increases damage from non-direct hits with Orbital Explosions.
|100 Samples
|More Guns
|Barrage Orbitals fire an additional salvo per barrage.
|80 Samples, 60 Rares
|Zero-G Breech Loading
|Orbital Stratagem cooldown decreased by 10 percent.
|80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers
|Atmospheric Monitoring
|HE barrage spread is reduced by 15 percent.
|200 Samples, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips
Hangar
The Hangar is home to upgrades to Eagle Stratagems, such as the Eagle Strafing Run and 500kg Bomb. This is one of the best categories to focus on, thanks to the versatility and low cooldown of Eagle Stratagems.
|Module Name
|Module Description
|Upgrade Cost
|Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit
|Eagle Stratagem cooldown decreased by 50 percent.
|80 Samples
|Pit Crew Hazard Pay
|Reduces Eagle Rearm time by 20 percent.
|80 Samples, 40 Rares
|Expanded Weapons Bay
|Increases Eagle Stratagem uses by one per Rearm.
|80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers
|XXL Weapons Bay
|Eagle Stratagems that drop multiple bombs drop one more bomb.
|150 Samples, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips
Bridge
The Bridge holds miscellaneous upgrades for Orbitals, pinging, Hellpod steering, and Fire damage. Its unfocused nature makes it one of the the weakest categories.
|Module Name
|Module Description
|Upgrade Cost
|Targeting Software Upgrade
|Call-in time for all Orbitals reduced by one second.
|60 Samples
|Nuclear Radar
|Increases enemy ping radius on minimap by 50 meters.
|80 Samples, 40 Rares
|Power Steering
|Improves steering for Helldivers during Hellpod deployment.
|80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers
|Enhanced Combustion
|Fire damage from Stratagems increased by 25 percent.
|200 Samples, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips
Engineering Bay
The Engineering Bay focuses primarily on Sentry and Emplacement-type Stratagems, as well as an upgrade for high-tech weaponry. It also features one of the best level one upgrades in the game.
|Module Name
|Module Description
|Upgrade Cost
|Synthetic Supplementation
|Cooldown time for Sentry, Emplacement, and Resupply Stratagems reduced by 10 percent.
|60 Samples, 10 Rares
|Advanced Construction
|Health of Sentry Stratagems increased by 50 percent.
|80 Samples, 50 Rares, Five Supers
|Rapid Launch System
|Emplacement Stratagems land instantly.
|80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers
|Circuit Expansion
|Lightning arcs from arc weapons and turrets jump to an additional enemy.
|200 Samples, 150 Rares, 20 Supers, 20000 Requisition Slips
Robotics Workshop
The Robotics Workshop holds further Sentry upgrades, like the Engineering Bay. However, this category is more focused on Sentry efficiency instead of all-round stats.
|Module Name
|Module Description
|Upgrade Cost
|Dynamic Tracking
|Sentry Stratagems land instantly.
|60 Samples, 20 Rares
|Shock Absorption Gel
|All Sentry Stratagems gain 50 percent ammunition.
|80 Samples, 40 Rares, Five Supers
|High-Quality Lubricant
|Sentries are better at turning towards new targets.
|80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers
|Blast Absorption
|Sentries take half damage from explosions.
|150 Samples, 150 Rares, 20 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips