All Helldivers 2 Ship Modules, listed

A Hell Diver is nothing without their Super Destroyer crew to back them up. Upgrading your spaceship via Ship Modules is a critical part of surviving Helldivers 2. So, let’s go over them all and prepare for the future.

Recommended Videos

All Super Destroyer Ship Module upgrades in Helldivers 2

These computers are where the magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently a total of 24 Ship Module upgrades in Helldivers 2, split evenly between six categories. Each category is more or less self-contained—to purchase a higher level upgrade in a category, you must first purchase all levels before it. Ship upgrades cost Samples, Rare Samples, Super Samples, and Requisition Slips, depending on their upgrade level. You buy all of them through the computer console on the left side of the ship lobby.

Patriotic Administration Center

Some of the best upgrades in the game come from your support weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Patriotic Administration Center focuses on support weapons, like the Machine Gun, as well as backpack-mounted Stratagems like the Guard Dog.

Module Name Module Description Upgrade Cost Donation Access License Support Weapons deploy with full ammo, rather than half. 60 Samples Streamlined Request Process Support Weapon Stratagem cooldown decreased by 10 percent. 80 Samples, 40 Rares Hand Carts Cooldown for all Backpack Stratagems decreased by 10 percent. 80 Samples, 60 Rares, Five Supers Superior Packing Methodology Whenever you resupply, your Support weapon’s magazine or backpack magazine is filled completely. 150 Common, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 20000 Requisition Slips

Orbital Cannons

I love Orbitals, and this makes them much better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unsurprisingly, Orbital Cannons improve Orbital-type Stratagems, by improving spread and cooldown.

Module Name Module Description Upgrade Cost Exploding Shrapnel Increases damage from non-direct hits with Orbital Explosions. 100 Samples More Guns Barrage Orbitals fire an additional salvo per barrage. 80 Samples, 60 Rares Zero-G Breech Loading Orbital Stratagem cooldown decreased by 10 percent. 80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers Atmospheric Monitoring HE barrage spread is reduced by 15 percent. 200 Samples, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips

Hangar

An excellent tree to focus early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hangar is home to upgrades to Eagle Stratagems, such as the Eagle Strafing Run and 500kg Bomb. This is one of the best categories to focus on, thanks to the versatility and low cooldown of Eagle Stratagems.

Module Name Module Description Upgrade Cost Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit Eagle Stratagem cooldown decreased by 50 percent. 80 Samples Pit Crew Hazard Pay Reduces Eagle Rearm time by 20 percent. 80 Samples, 40 Rares Expanded Weapons Bay Increases Eagle Stratagem uses by one per Rearm. 80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers XXL Weapons Bay Eagle Stratagems that drop multiple bombs drop one more bomb. 150 Samples, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips

Bridge

An unfocused mess of random upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bridge holds miscellaneous upgrades for Orbitals, pinging, Hellpod steering, and Fire damage. Its unfocused nature makes it one of the the weakest categories.

Module Name Module Description Upgrade Cost Targeting Software Upgrade Call-in time for all Orbitals reduced by one second. 60 Samples Nuclear Radar Increases enemy ping radius on minimap by 50 meters. 80 Samples, 40 Rares Power Steering Improves steering for Helldivers during Hellpod deployment. 80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers Enhanced Combustion Fire damage from Stratagems increased by 25 percent. 200 Samples, 150 Rares, 15 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips

Engineering Bay

Sentries, and Sentry Accessories. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Engineering Bay focuses primarily on Sentry and Emplacement-type Stratagems, as well as an upgrade for high-tech weaponry. It also features one of the best level one upgrades in the game.

Module Name Module Description Upgrade Cost Synthetic Supplementation Cooldown time for Sentry, Emplacement, and Resupply Stratagems reduced by 10 percent. 60 Samples, 10 Rares Advanced Construction Health of Sentry Stratagems increased by 50 percent. 80 Samples, 50 Rares, Five Supers Rapid Launch System Emplacement Stratagems land instantly. 80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers Circuit Expansion Lightning arcs from arc weapons and turrets jump to an additional enemy. 200 Samples, 150 Rares, 20 Supers, 20000 Requisition Slips

Robotics Workshop

For when you want your Sentry to carry you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Robotics Workshop holds further Sentry upgrades, like the Engineering Bay. However, this category is more focused on Sentry efficiency instead of all-round stats.

Module Name Module Description Upgrade Cost Dynamic Tracking Sentry Stratagems land instantly. 60 Samples, 20 Rares Shock Absorption Gel All Sentry Stratagems gain 50 percent ammunition. 80 Samples, 40 Rares, Five Supers High-Quality Lubricant Sentries are better at turning towards new targets. 80 Samples, 80 Rares, 10 Supers Blast Absorption Sentries take half damage from explosions. 150 Samples, 150 Rares, 20 Supers, 25000 Requisition Slips

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more