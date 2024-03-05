Helldivers 2 Mech suits are almost upon us, Arrowhead confirms

Arrowhead Game Studios has finally commented on the addition of Mech suits in Helldivers 2—and they’re arriving soon.

The announcement was made on March 5 via the official Helldivers 2 X (formerly Twitter) account in the form of an in-universe poster advertising EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits being in production at Tien Kwan factories. It’s a fun way of announcing the Mechs’ inclusion, but it annoyingly doesn’t provide an exact date for when they’ll actually appear in the game.

Mech suits on the way. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Still, it’s great to see Arrowhead properly acknowledging their eventual inclusion almost a month since Helldivers 2‘s launch. Mech suits were teased for the game in the January State of Play as post-launch content, but Arrowhead likely made new content less of a priority once it became busy dealing with Helldivers 2‘s server troubles.

Since Arrowhead hasn’t committed to an exact release date for the Mechs, it’s possible they still need some fine tuning beforehand, and it’d be more frustrating if a date was confirmed only to be pushed back. While there’s no telling what Arrowhead means by “soon,” I’d wager the goal is to add them to Helldivers 2 before the end of the month, or maybe early April at the latest.

From the sound of it, the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit will be the only Mech available, though there’s speculation more Mech types will arrive down the line thanks to leaks. There’s also still no word on what other content Arrowhead has planned for Helldivers 2. The lack of a public roadmap means fans have turned to leaks and rumors for new info, which include talk of more weapons and a third enemy faction.

Helldivers 2 has managed to maintain a solid, regular playerbase, at least on Steam. At the time of writing, it’s consistently hit upwards of 400,000 players since launch according to Steam Charts, so it’s not as if players have grown starved and desperate for new content just yet. Still, new additions like the Mechs will help keep things fresh, though hopefully Arrowhead will provide a concrete roadmap of its plans sometime soon as well.