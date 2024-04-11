Helldivers 2 brings level 4 ship module upgrades alongside new explosive Warbond

Alongside the release of the new Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2, the warriors of Super Earth may now improve their Super Destroyer through the massively destructive level four upgrades. These modules include well-deserved buffs to little-used weapons, though their massive cost leaves them out-of-range for the near future.

Recommended Videos

Administering the highest level of democracy will take some time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On April 11, alongside the Democratic Detonation Warbond, Helldivers 2 released its first expansion to the Super Destroyer Ship Module system since the game came out. The level four upgrades for the Super Destroyer cost 150-200 Samples, 150 Rare Samples, and 15-20 Super Samples apiece. In addition, they are the first upgrades to cost Requisition Slips, costing between 20,000 and 25,000 of the game’s most basic currency. As a result, they are extremely useful, though they are a bit more targeted than some players might like. The newest upgrades are as follows:

Superior Packing Methodology: Resupply boxes are much more efficient for Stratagem Weapons, refilling them completely. This includes backpack weapons, like the Spear.

Resupply boxes are much more efficient for Stratagem Weapons, refilling them completely. This includes backpack weapons, like the Spear. Atmospheric Monitoring: The Orbital HE Barrages get 15 percent tighter spread.

The Orbital HE Barrages get 15 percent tighter spread. XXL Weapons Bay: For Eagle Attacks that drop multiple bombs, it drops another bomb.

For Eagle Attacks that drop multiple bombs, it drops another bomb. Enhanced Combustion: Fire-based Stratagems hit 25 percent harder.

Fire-based Stratagems hit 25 percent harder. Circuit Expansion: Arc-throwing weapons and structures arc to another enemy.

Arc-throwing weapons and structures arc to another enemy. Blast Absorption: Sentries and Towers take 50 percent less damage from explosives.

To unlock these in the first place, you must first upgrade to level three in their respective Ship Module trees. This can take quite a lot of each sample type, though no Requisition Slips are required for pre-level four. You can always check out what each upgrade does from the Ship Module screen, even if you can’t unlock it quite yet, so you can work towards the weapons and Stratagems that best fit your playstyle.

I can’t wait to use these upgrades. In about 30 missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of these upgrades, Superior Packing Methodology seems to take the cake for strongest in a vacuum, thanks to its all-around support for weapons. It’s also the cheapest, costing the minimum amount of Samples and Requisition Slips. However, that still means a Helldiver will need a ton of resources to work through the Patriotic Administration Center tree.

In fact, the aggressive cost of each upgrade is a bit jarring, considering most Divers are lucky to get out of a mission with more than 20 of each basic Sample and the three to seven Super Samples of each map. Considering Divers can only hold 250 of each Sample in the first place, it’ll take a while for even the most stalwart fans of Helldivers 2 to get their Super Destroyer fully upgraded.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more