8 Helldivers 2 memes to inspire liberty

Helldivers 2 has gained huge popularity since its release, with its fun combat and oddly unapologetic and hilarious lore turning the game into a sensation. So, it’s no surprise players have memed the game.

Various Helldivers 2 memes have been doing the rounds online, and we’re looking at some of the funniest ones that are guaranteed to make you chuckle, so much so that you might accidentally drop the 500kg eagle bomb on your friends. It’s a good excuse to make them think it was an accident, at least.

Best Helldivers 2 memes

Top tier humor

This first meme comes from Redditor Seblor and features some first-class, dad joke-like humor. The caption reads “Literally unplayable” as the player onscreen looks at a sign saying “See You On the Other Side.” The player then walks behind the sign to find that there isn’t anything on the other side of it. 0 out of 10.

The perfect armor, just out of reach

There have been various bugs and glitches found by Helldivers 2 players, so much so that the game has become a meme in itself. As well as some particularly funny bugs, some features simply don’t work as well as they should.

One of these features is the armor rating system for heavy armor, which has left many players with awesome-looking heavy armor sets that either have no benefits or can even nerf you. That is how this next meme from SbeveGobs on Reddit was born.

The meme name is, “Me looking at my cool heavy armor sets collecting dust in my ship waiting for their armor rating to get fixed,” and it is accompanied by a picture of Christian Bale admiring his Batman costume. Now that the developer behind Helldivers 2 has had some time to fix performance issues, hopefully, it will start fixing gameplay problems, such as the heavy armor problem. Until then, we have keep wistfully admiring our heavy armor from afar.

Sun Tzu once said

Next is a meme that claims to be a quote from Sun Tzu from the infamous book The Art of War. I’m not about to pretend that I have read The Art of War, but I’ll go out on a limb and say that the following quote does not feature in it: “If your allies can’t predict where you’ll call an eagle strike, neither can the enemy.”

He’s not wrong, but we can thank dangerpigeon2 on Reddit for this one, rather than Sun Tzu. I don’t think they had eagle strikes back in the day.

Pray for the Terminids

It’s not a real meme party until somebody throws in the Willem Dafoe Looking Up meme. We’re far from disappointed with the use of the classic meme by FayTaIRS on Reddit, as we see the infamous image of Willem looking up in horror with the caption, ”Terminids on Angels Venture watching 280K Helldivers arrive at the same time.”

The Terminids (the bug-like alien creatures fight) don’t stand much chance with this much firepower, and they know this. RIP.

More Chaos Please

The amount of bugs and performance issues has led to various aspects of the Helldivers 2 being way too overpowered, with many wanting a more balanced experience. However, this meme/PSA from HARRYSH0ULDERS on Reddit argues for the opposite.

Taking the format of the “Change My Mind” meme, this Redditor argues that the game should simply “Nerf Nothing and Amplify Everything.” Helldivers 2 is already a pretty chaotic place to be right now. Amping everything up to 11 would probably break the game even more, but it would be fun while it lasted.

Definitely not a Terminid posting this

Next is a meme from TheOneAndOnlyFarto (classy name) on Reddit that reads: “Guys don’t use the flamethrower it’s fr one of the worst guns in the game don’t use it booooo👎.” A bit of an odd statement as the flamethrower is known to be one of the most powerful—and fun—weapons in Helldivers 2.

Scroll down a little, and you will see that it was a Terminid posting all along. Flamethrowers are very good at roasting up the Terminids and making them extra crispy, so we can assume that this little guy is simply trying to stop us from burning him and his friends and family alive. Not going to happen, but you have to admire the attempt.

Wrong game

It seems like we will never be able to escape the “Hey, you, you’re finally awake” meme from Skyrim, and this next meme from SlowVibeActual on Reddit confirms this. Although it might be over a decade old, the meme still holds up as we see the player crash-land onto the planet in their pod in Helldivers 2, only to wake up in that infamous cart in Skyrim.

This is the definition of an oldie but a goodie in the meme universe. No matter where you go and what you do, you usually end up sitting in that Skyrim cart.

Relatable

Anyone over a certain age or prone to aches and pains is sure to relate to this next Helldivers 2 meme from Reinerei on Reddit.

If you hurt a limb or your torso in the game, you see a red icon denoting the right or the left arm or leg or your torso, so you know that you are injured and where exactly you are hurt. The meme simply shows the images of these icons with the caption “25-year-old me wherever I wake up.” 25 is still pretty young, so trust me when I say it only gets worse from here on out.