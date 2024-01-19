Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga release countdown: Exact start time and date

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced all the way back in 2019 alongside the Xbox Series X, and now, Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory have finally given us a proper release date.

Recommended Videos

After a few glimpses at other showcases, January’s Xbox Developer Direct shared several key details, including its $49.99 price tag and digital-only launch. It well and truly cemented Hellblade 2 as one of Microsoft’s key exclusives for 2024, but when exactly will it launch?

When does Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release?

The sequel promises to be even more violent than the first game. Image via Ninja Theory

Hellblade 2 is officially scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It’ll also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, meaning subscribers can play it at no extra cost. While the game is available to wishlist on Steam and pre-install on Xbox Game Pass, there’s no mention of an exact release time. Presumably, Hellblade 2 will drop at midnight local time on the dot. Our countdown below is set for midnight CT, but we’ll be sure to update it should Microsoft provide new information.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 7 : 3 : 1 5 : 5 6 : 4 8

While it’s disappointing how Ninja Theory is pulling a Remedy by only releasing Hellblade 2 digitally (just like Alan Wake 2), the one upside is that the game can’t break its street-date. Physical copies of games can sometimes be shipped out early, allowing a handful of people who pre-ordered to start playing before everyone else. This naturally leads to footage and spoilers popping up online before the official launch, but that can’t (or at least, shouldn’t) happen with Hellblade 2’s digital only release.

Although the first Hellblade was multiplatform (it didn’t even come to Xbox until eight months after the PlayStation 4 version), Microsoft’s acquisition of Ninja Theory in 2018 means Hellblade 2 is strictly an Xbox and PC game. Microsoft has demonstrated a willingness to bring its games to other platforms before, but there are currently no plans to do the same with Hellblade 2.