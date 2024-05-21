All Hellblade 2 achievements, listed

If you’re looking for a new game to boost your Xbox gamerscore, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is the way to go. You can complete the entire game in one or two sittings, and there are less than a dozen achievements to earn. Here’s the full list of all achievements in Hellblade 2.
All Hellblade 2 achievements
Hellblade 2 has 11 achievements in total. You mostly need to finish the game, pick up a few collectibles, and, interestingly, access some of the game’s options.
|Achievement Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|Ales of Midgard
|Collect all the Lorestangir
|100
|Glimpses of the Gods
|Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces
|100
|The Next Sign
|(Secret) Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster.
|100
|The Man in the Middle
|(Secret) Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual.
|100
|The Hidden World
|(Secret) Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk
|100
|Returned to the Earth
|(Secret) Speak Ingunn’s name and release Illtauga from her rage
|100
|The Storm Calmed
|(Secret) Speak Saegeirr’s name, and end Sjavarrisi’s isolation
|100
|A Guiding Light
|Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki
|100
|End the Tyranny
|(Secret) Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny
|150
|Worth a Thousand Words
|Open photo mode
|25
|Seeing Things Differently
|(Secret) Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator
|25
Finishing the game takes six to eight hours, and completing all the achievements should take another two to four. In our opinion, this is a perfect game to complete over the weekend.
