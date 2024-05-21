Senua looks ahead, her head particularly submerged in water
Hellblade

All Hellblade 2 achievements, listed

An easy 1,000 Gamerscore.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: May 21, 2024 04:45 am

If you’re looking for a new game to boost your Xbox gamerscore, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is the way to go. You can complete the entire game in one or two sittings, and there are less than a dozen achievements to earn. Here’s the full list of all achievements in Hellblade 2.

All Hellblade 2 achievements

Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 3
You can get all the achievements over a weekend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hellblade 2 has 11 achievements in total. You mostly need to finish the game, pick up a few collectibles, and, interestingly, access some of the game’s options. 

Achievement NameDescriptionGamerscore
Ales of MidgardCollect all the Lorestangir100
Glimpses of the GodsReveal secret paths behind hidden faces100
The Next Sign(Secret) Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster. 100
The Man in the Middle(Secret) Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual.100
The Hidden World(Secret) Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk100
Returned to the Earth(Secret) Speak Ingunn’s name and release Illtauga from her rage100
The Storm Calmed(Secret) Speak Saegeirr’s name, and end Sjavarrisi’s isolation100
A Guiding LightGuide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki100
End the Tyranny(Secret) Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny150
Worth a Thousand WordsOpen photo mode25
Seeing Things Differently(Secret) Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator25

Finishing the game takes six to eight hours, and completing all the achievements should take another two to four. In our opinion, this is a perfect game to complete over the weekend.

Read Article Hellblade 2: How to solve the Trial of Wisdom puzzle
Senua looks at a brazier standing among blue, glimmering light
Category: Hellblade
Hellblade
Hellblade 2: How to solve the Trial of Wisdom puzzle
Vic Hood Vic Hood May 21, 2024
Read Article Hellblade 2: How to solve the Freyslaug settlment symbol puzzle
Senua looks at a red ring around a symbol on a gate
Category: Hellblade
Hellblade
Hellblade 2: How to solve the Freyslaug settlment symbol puzzle
Vic Hood Vic Hood May 21, 2024
Read Article Hellblade 2: How to solve the Bárðarvik shipwreck symbol puzzle
Senua looks at several shipwrecked vessels on a beach
Category: Hellblade
Hellblade
Hellblade 2: How to solve the Bárðarvik shipwreck symbol puzzle
Vic Hood Vic Hood May 21, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.