All Hellblade 2 achievements, listed

If you’re looking for a new game to boost your Xbox gamerscore, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is the way to go. You can complete the entire game in one or two sittings, and there are less than a dozen achievements to earn. Here’s the full list of all achievements in Hellblade 2.

All Hellblade 2 achievements

You can get all the achievements over a weekend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hellblade 2 has 11 achievements in total. You mostly need to finish the game, pick up a few collectibles, and, interestingly, access some of the game’s options.

Achievement Name Description Gamerscore Ales of Midgard Collect all the Lorestangir 100 Glimpses of the Gods Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces 100 The Next Sign (Secret) Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster. 100 The Man in the Middle (Secret) Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual. 100 The Hidden World (Secret) Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk 100 Returned to the Earth (Secret) Speak Ingunn’s name and release Illtauga from her rage 100 The Storm Calmed (Secret) Speak Saegeirr’s name, and end Sjavarrisi’s isolation 100 A Guiding Light Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki 100 End the Tyranny (Secret) Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny 150 Worth a Thousand Words Open photo mode 25 Seeing Things Differently (Secret) Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator 25

Finishing the game takes six to eight hours, and completing all the achievements should take another two to four. In our opinion, this is a perfect game to complete over the weekend.

