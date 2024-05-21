All Hellblade 2 actors and voice cast

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 brings the psychological horror back, and along with Senua, there’s a great cast of characters alongside her featuring a stellar voice cast of actors and actresses.

It’s usually the dreamy graphics and absorbing gameplay the gets the attention of gamers, but award-worthy voice performances work too. The original Hellblade was bolstered by a fantastic portrayal of Senua, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 once again delivers another round of epic voice acting.

We’ve gone through and picked out the main cast of Hellblade 2 and given recognition to the talent behind the talking.

Main Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 cast list

Bridging talent. Image via Ninja Theory

Melina Juergens as Senua

The star of the show, Melina Juergens brings Senua to life, and first did so in 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Seven years later, Melina returns to resume her role of the titular Senua. Unlike her voice actor comrades, Juergens’ career work is currently her role as Senua, and that’s it! With this much talent, we’re sure the actress is snapped up for future roles—and maybe a third Hellblade.

Aldís Amah Hamilton as Ástríðr

Aldís Amah Hamilton voices Ástríðr in Hellblade 2. She was born in Germany, but has both African-American and Icelandic lineage. She’s largely known for her work in TV, but Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 is the first video game role for the actress. If she enjoyed it and Team Ninja’s sequel does well, it could be the first of many video game roles.

Nicholas Boulton as Druth

Nicholas Boulton is next up, and he has an exhaustive portfolio of work spanning several decades. Nicholas is no stranger to video games though. From Heavenly Sword in 2007 to A Plague Tale: Requiem and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in 2022, he continues to leave an indelible impression.

Gudmundur Thorvaldsson as Fargrímr

The voice for Fargrímr is Gudmundur Thorvaldsson, and he’s building up quite a resume with credits in TV—including The Witcher. In addition to this, he added real character to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and he’s continued his exploration into video game voice acting with an appearance in Hellblade 2.

Paul Bullion as Halfdan

He has ravishing hair and a distinct look that—like Gudmundur Thorvaldsson—has graced the presence of The Witcher TV series as Lambert. You can add a few episodes of the hit U.K. show Peaky Blinders, as well as Dune: Part One to this as well. In terms of games, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is Paul’s debut, and it may not be the end of this new road.

Chris O’Reilly as Thórgestr

Chris O’Reilly is another promising voice-over star with a fairly minimal resume by comparison, but the actor will surely make moves after playing Thórgestr in Hellblade 2. His filmography includes parts in 2018’s The Lost Viking, as well as 2017’s King Arthur: Excalibur Rising.

Atli Gunnarsson as Viking Slaver, Bjarg

Viking Slaver, Bjarg is voiced by Atli Gunnarsson, and he has some serious TV pedigree with many episodes of Vikings and Vikings: Valhalla under his belt, along with a couple of episodes in the Halo TV series. Atli is another making his video game bow with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Steven Hartley as Zynbel

Nearly 40 years of work supports Steven Hartley’s stock, and the actor has spread his time between movies, TV, and a lot of videos games. With too many to name in recent years, we’ve picked out Nioh 2, Greedfall, World of Warcraft, and Battlefield as some of the biggest franchises to utilize Steven. Not only that, but if you played the original Hellblade, you know Zynbel is a returning face.

