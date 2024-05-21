All Hellblade 2 platforms

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has officially launched, leaving many fans wondering if they can enjoy its charisma on their PC or console. Since you are here, you probably have the same query—but fret not. We have detailed Hellblade 2’s availability status across all major platforms.

Is Hellblade 2 available on PC?

PC owners can purchase and play Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 via Steam. Alternatively, you can “subscribe” to Hellblade 2 via Xbox Game Pass and play it at just $10 without committing to its $50 price tag.

Lucky PC owners. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, the PC port is exclusive to Steam and Xbox Game Pass, so Epic Games Store users will have to switch to Valve’s or Microsoft’s platforms for this one.

Is Hellblade 2 available on Xbox?

Hellblade 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, but Developer Ninja Theory skipped out on an Xbox One port.

It certainly isn’t easy optimizing a highly detailed, graphically advanced game for last-gen hardware, so choosing to skip it might be apt. In 2024, most modern game developers don’t offer Xbox One (or PlayStation 4) ports.

You can purchase Hellblade 2 for your Xbox Series X|S via the Xbox Marketplace or subscribe to it via Game Pass.

Is Hellblade 2 available on PlayStation?

Unfortunately, no. At the time of writing, Hellblade 2 isn’t available on PS5 or PS4. Considering that Xbox Game Studios is its publisher, the Xbox and PC exclusivity isn’t even surprising.

Then again, several reports surfaced in early 2024 that claimed Microsoft intends to bring its popular exclusives to PlayStation. While Hellblade 2 might make it to PS5 in the future, a PS4 port is highly unlikely—much like how Xbox One was left out.

Is Hellblade 2 available on Nintendo Switch?

No, as of now, Hellblade 2 isn’t playable on Nintendo Switch—and it may or may not happen in the future.

The original Hellblade game eventually received a Switch port down the line, so it isn’t wrong to expect the same for its successor. That said, Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory in 2018, so we don’t know whether the latter plans to keep it exclusive to PC and Xbox or branch out to other platforms with time.

