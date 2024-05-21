Is Hellblade 2 on Game Pass?

The sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Hellblade 2, has finally hit stores, so now you can accompany protagonist Senua on another intense, mind-wracking adventure.

Senua is an unorthodox character living with psychosis, which causes her to hear voices in her head. Developer Ninja Theory worked with neuroscientists to create a unique but authentic portrayal of Senua’s mental health condition. The game is full of gorgeous Icelandic landscapes and clever puzzles, but can you experience Hellblade 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Hellblade 2 available on Xbox Game Pass?

Senua’s Saga was praised for its photo-realistic graphics. Image via Ninja Theory

Yes, Hellblade 2 is on Xbox Game Pass. You can play the title completely for free if you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, avoiding the standard price of $49.99. However, do keep in mind that you will only retain access to the game if you renew your subscription monthly. Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 a month for Xbox or PC, but if you want it for both platforms, you can get the ultimate version for $16.99 per month.

The Game Pass subscription is still worth it if you’re new to the franchise. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the game’s prequel, is also available on Game Pass, so you can experience the first game before the sequel. Hellblade 2’s story closely follows events from the first game, so you’d be missing out on important context if you jump straight into the second one. We recommend finishing the first Hellblade before jumping into Hellblade 2.

If you’ve tried the first game and are still deciding about the sequel, our review of Hellblade 2 will help you.

