If you’re planning to play Hellblade 2, you may be wondering how much you’ll be missing out if you haven’t played the original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Here’s what we think about whether you should play Hellblade 1 before Hellblade 2.

Should you play Hellblade 1 before Hellblade 2? Answered

Don’t worry, Hellblade 2 will wait for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you should play Hellblade 1 before Hellblade 2, and here are the reasons why.

Reason #1: You may be confused by what’s going on

Hellblade 2 heavily relies on the events that transpired in Hellblade 1. Without spoiling anything, at the end of the first game, there’s a huge plot reveal that’s further explored in the second game. Without knowing this, you may be confused about what’s going on in Hellblade 2.

Reason #2: Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is a short game

Nowadays, so many games taking dozens or even more than 100 hours to complete, but Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice takes only six to eight hours (and another few hours if you want to go for 100 percent completion). In fact, Senua’s Sacrifice lasts roughly the same amount of time as Hellblade 2. You can beat Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice over the weekend and immediately jump into Hellblade 2.

Reason #3: Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is dirt cheap

If you don’t already own Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, you can get it for next to nothing. Even though the game costs $30 at full price, you can often find it on sale at a 90 percent discount ($3). The game was part of game bundles (like Humble Bundle) and was even available for free a few times on Epic Games Store. Most importantly, just like Hellblade 2, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is available on Game Pass.

To sum up, because of its plot relevance, attractive price, and short length, you really ought to experience Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice before tackling Hellblade 2.

