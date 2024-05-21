How long is Hellblade 2?

If you plan to jump into Hellblade 2, officially called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, you likely want to know how much time you need to set aside to finish it.
The first Hellblade game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, was fairly short by modern game standards, at around seven-and-a-half hours long. But how does Hellblade 2 stack up? Here’s how long it takes to beat Hellblade 2.
How long does it take to beat Hellblade 2? Answered
It took me seven hours to beat Hellblade 2. I didn’t speedrun it and took time to explore and find some of its hidden Faces and Lorestone collectibles (but not all). I also didn’t spend long on puzzles, though some took a few extra minutes to work out. If you’re good at puzzles and focus on simply finishing the game, I think you can beat the game in closer to six-and-a-half hours.
How long it will take you to beat Hellblade 2 depends on how savvy you are at solving its puzzles and whether you intend to find all the hidden statues and Lorestones. If you take the time to 100% the game, you may need to spend about nine hours of playtime at a push. If you struggle with some of the game’s puzzles and only look for some collectibles, you could perhaps finish in around eight hours.