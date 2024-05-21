How long is Hellblade 2?

If you plan to jump into Hellblade 2, officially called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, you likely want to know how much time you need to set aside to finish it.

The first Hellblade game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, was fairly short by modern game standards, at around seven-and-a-half hours long. But how does Hellblade 2 stack up? Here’s how long it takes to beat Hellblade 2.

How long does it take to beat Hellblade 2? Answered

It depend on how much exploring you do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took me seven hours to beat Hellblade 2. I didn’t speedrun it and took time to explore and find some of its hidden Faces and Lorestone collectibles (but not all). I also didn’t spend long on puzzles, though some took a few extra minutes to work out. If you’re good at puzzles and focus on simply finishing the game, I think you can beat the game in closer to six-and-a-half hours.

How long it will take you to beat Hellblade 2 depends on how savvy you are at solving its puzzles and whether you intend to find all the hidden statues and Lorestones. If you take the time to 100% the game, you may need to spend about nine hours of playtime at a push. If you struggle with some of the game’s puzzles and only look for some collectibles, you could perhaps finish in around eight hours.

