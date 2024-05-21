Where to find all Hidden Face Statues in Hellblade 2
All hidden Face locations in Hellblade 2

Find the hidden paths blocked by the stone rocks.
The hidden statue Faces are a new collectible for you to find while playing Seuna’s Saga: Hellblade 2. These are carved into the sides of rocks, and if you focus on them long enough, they reveal a hidden path and a story you can find.

Like the Lorestones, you track them down by exploring the unique pathways away from the main story of Hellblade 2. You may have to wander off a reasonable distance to find them, and they each reveal a new piece to a larger story. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go and how to find every Face in Hellblade 2.

All Face locations in Hellblade 2

How to find all Hidden Face Statues in Hellblade 2
There are 17 hidden Faces you need to track down in Hellblade 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These hidden statue Faces are carved into the sides of rocks throughout your journey in Hellblade 2. Like the Lorestangir (Lorestones), when you find a hidden statue, focus on it to reveal the secret pathway. The path leads you to a tree, and after you focus on the tree, the next piece of the story emerges.

Every time you find a hidden statue Face and unlock a tree, another dot is added to the center, acting as a checklist to show your progress. You may have to repeat chapters if you’ve missed any.

Hidden Face LocationDescriptionImage
Face OneShortly before the Draugr ceremony, the first hidden Face you can find is to the left of the ceremony entrance, introducing these collectibles.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 1
Face TwoAfter exiting the Draugr ceremony, take the left path before the broken bridge to find the next hidden Face.Hellblade 2 Hidden Face location 2
Face ThreeAfter entering the Red Hills and seeing Fargrímr’s village, hug the left side of the rock wall and follow it until you find the next hidden Face.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 3
Face FourReturn to the center of Fargrímr’s village after finding hidden Face 3, and this time go to the right. You should find another tucked away against the rocks.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 4
Face FiveAfter leaving Fargrímr’s village and walking on your own, there is a hidden Face on the left side of the main path.Hellblade 2 Hidden Face location 5
Face SixShortly after you complete the offering puzzle, there’s a hidden Face on the right side of the main path.Hellblade 2 Hidden Face 6 location
Face SevenWhen you complete the second offering puzzle, proceed forward and down two cliffs. After this, hug the right side of the rock wall to climb up two cliffs, and you’ll find the seventh hidden Face.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces 7 location
Face EightAfter you enter the Hidden Folk cave with the torch and slowly crawl against the walls, there’s a hidden Face on the left side of the rocks. You should be in a cramped part of the cave, where you have to bend down to move.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 8
Face NineOnce you learn the blue light mechanic, turn around when you reach the second brazier you find, and a hidden Face will appear on the rock wall after interacting with the blue brazier.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 9
Face 10When you drop into the waist-deep water, turn around, and another hidden Face is in the rock wall.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 10
Face 11After following the light to avoid the Draugr, turn to the left from jumping off the cliff in the room with the light. There’s a hidden face on the rock wall.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 11
Face 12When you arrive at the coast, follow the main path until you reach a small waterfall on your right. You can find a hidden Face on the side of the rocks.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 12
Face 13When on the coast in the following area with Ástríðr, look to the right before moving through the rocks to find a hidden Face on the ground.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 13
Face 14When you complete the Hidden Folk puzzle at the coast after fighting the Draugr, follow the main path, but look for a small alcove on the right. There is a hidden Face pushed into the rocks.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 14
Face 15You can find the next hidden Face when attempting to complete the Shipwreck Hidden Folk puzzle. Make your way to the lower around and move through the rocks. You should see a hidden Face in the stones on the right side.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 15
Face 16When you reach the center of the village during the storm, look to the right, and next to a house should be a hidden Face you can activate.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 16
Face 17Shortly after you find the final Lorestone, continue down the path and look for a torch on the left, next to the house. A hidden Face will be here, leading you to the last collectible.Hellblade 2 Hidden Faces location 17
