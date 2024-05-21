All Lorestangir (Lorestone) locations in Hellblade 2

There are several collectibles to find throughout your Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 journey. The most prominent of them is the Lorestangir, also known as Lorestones, which you can see on hidden paths.

These Lorestones are similar to the ones you encountered in the first Hellblade game. Each contains a piece of a larger story. Tracking them down throughout Hellblade 2 can be a challenge, but it’s a worthwhile endeavor to get the full extent of the story.

In this guide, we’re going to share how to track down each one and where you can find all Lorestones in Hellblade 2.

Where to find all Lorestones in Hellblade 2

There are 18 Lorestones for you to find throughout Hellblade 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 18 Lorestones you need to find in Hellblade 2. The first one is the easiest as it introduces the mechanic to you, but after that, they become much trickier to find. You’ll need to venture off the beaten path to track them down. Thankfully, they all have the same design, making them easy to spot from a distance.

Lorestone Location Description Image Lorestone One The first Lorestone is available on the main path to the right as you make your way down the coast. This introduces the mechanic to you, and is relatively easy to track down. Lorestone Two On the border of the village, take a right, and you can find the second Lorestone. Lorestone Three On your way to the Draugr ceremony, take a left and go around the house, where you find the tribute to Freya. Lorestone Four You can find this Lorestone on the way to the Draugr ceremony before you go through the rocks. There should be a path with a ladder that leads you to this Lorestone. Lorestone Five As you descend the side of the hill away from the Draugr ceremony, look for a path on the left and follow it to the next Lorestone. Lorestone Six Shortly after you enter the Red Hills and Fargrímr’s village, hug the left side and follow the path away from the village. You can find the Lorestone tucked away against the rocks. Lorestone Seven After speaking with Fargrímr in his tent, take a right and walk up to the top of the hill where his people hide from the giant. There is a Lorestone outside the hut. Lorestone Eight Once you complete the offering puzzle and find the sixth hidden Face, hug the left side of the main path until you find a small cliff to climb. Follow its path, and there’s a Lorestone on the right. Lorestone Nine Near the seventh hidden Face, a short distance forward past a small pond is a path you can find on the left. Climb through the rocks and follow the short path to the next Lorestone. Lorestone 10 A short distance from Lorestone 10, on the right side of the main path, after passing the puddles, is a small passage you can bend down and go through. You can find Lorestone 10 through here. Lorestone 11 Lodestone 11 is tricky to find, as you can only find it during the final puzzle when attempting to find the Hidden Folk. Before you grab the final offering, turn to the left and you can find it hanging upside down. It does not appear in the normal world, outside of the puzzle. Lorestone 12 When searching in the caves for the next Lorestone, after jumping from a large cliff into a puddle, keep the right and hug the wall. You’ll discover a small pathway with the next Lorestone. Lorestone 13 After completing the blue light waterfall puzzle, keep to the main path, and then there is a cliff you can drop down, taking you directly to the Lorestone 13. You should see the Lorestone from the main path. Lorestone 14 You can find this Lorestone after escaping the Draugr. Before entering the Hidden Folk world, take a right instead of a left. Follow the path, and there’s the next Lorestone. Lorestone 15 After finding the first Hidden Face on the coast, go up the hill and take a sharp right. Continue down the path until you reach a larger waterfall, and take another right. You should find the next Lorestone, close to where you found the most recent Hidden Face. Lorestone 16 Once you reach the coast with Ástríðr, climb the rock wall and wait until you reach the open area. Hug the right and follow the path, going through a small hole in the rocks to find the next Lorestone. Lorestone 17 When working on the second Hidden Folk puzzle on the coast, jump onto the beach and walk through a small rock entrance. Follow the path, and take the right path to find this Lorestone. Lorestone 18 You can find the final Lorestone before you seek out Ástríðr in the village and confront the Storm Giant. It will be on the left side, tucked away behind a rock wall before you leave the area.

