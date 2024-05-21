All Hellblade 2 chapters, listed

Hellblade 2, officially Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, does what it says on the tin. You follow Senua on her latest saga, this time through 10th-century Iceland. Given this is a saga, it’s appropriately broken into chapters.

Below, you’ll find every chapter in Hellblade 2, all their subchapters, and how many collectibles you can find in each chapter.

How many chapters are in Hellblade 2?

There are six chapters in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, with each chapter being broken into subchapters. Each chapter has a set number of hidden Faces and Lorestangir (Lorestones) to find, so if you miss any, you can revisit subchapters to find them all.

All Hellblade 2 chapters and sub-chapters, listed

There are six chapters to tackle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you’ll find all the chapters and subchapters in Hellblade 2, as well as how many Faces and Lorestangir are available in each chapter.

Chapter Collectibles Subchapters Chapter 1: Reykjanestá – 1 Lorestangir – Landfall

– Shore of Slaves

– Capsized Ship

– Slavemaster Found Chapter 2: Freyslaug – 4 Lorestangir

– 2 Faces – Freyslaug Sighted

– Settlement Entrance

– Return Home

– Draugar Ceremony

– Draugar Battle

– Meeting the Stranger Chapter 3: Rauðhólar – 6 Lorestangir

– 5 Faces – Red Hills

– Illtauga

– On the Hill

– Find the Hiddenfolk Chapter 4: Huldufólk – 3 Lorestangir

– 4 Faces – Enter the Caves

– Trial of Wisdom

– Into Darkness

– Act of Sacrifice

– Breaking Through

– A Gift Returned

– The First Ritual Chapter 5: Bárðarvik – 4 Lorestangir

– 6 Faces – To the Sea

– Sjávarrisi

– Another Question

– Ástriðr’s Story

– Waking the Giant

– The Second Ritual

Chapter 6: Borgarvirki N/A – Into the Forest

– Borgavirki

– Heart of Darkness

– The Last Lie

