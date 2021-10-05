When does Hearthstone Mercenaries release?

Hearthstone is a constantly evolving card game. Blizzard Entertainment’s production has changed a lot over the past couple of years. New cards, systems, tournament formats, and game modes have been added—and there are more of them right around the corner.

Hearthstone’s upcoming update will premiere the highly anticipated Mercenaries mode.

The newest addition to Hearthstone, Mercenaries, will join the game next week on Oct. 12. In it, you’ll be able to create your own unique team of Mercenaries that can be sent to do various Bounties, for which they’ll be rewarded exclusive loot and experience. All this and more will be possible to do in the Mercenaries Village, a sort of new central hub to manage your activities in the newest Hearthstone mode.

The Mercenaries mode in Hearthstone is a mash-up of new elements brought to Blizzard’s title, like roguelike and RPG aspects, with some already well-known features, such as your favorite characters from Azeroth. Fans of the series and Warcraft’s lore will be able to jump into the action next week when Mercenaries is released.

Every single player will receive eight Mercenaries after completing the prologue, so anyone will be able to participate and have equal chances of developing their characters and advancing further.

With that in mind, set your alarm for Oct. 12, which is when the Mercenaries mode will become available in Hearthstone.