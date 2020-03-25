Skeletal Dragon joins Priest class in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Dragon Priest could be making its grand return in Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion. Yet another powerful Dragon card has been revealed today.

Skeletal Dragon is a seven-cost Priest Dragon with four Attack, nine Health, and Taunt. At the end of your turn, this card lets you add a Dragon to your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It might be a slow card, but combined with the Priest class, which focuses on long and drawn out games, it has tons of potential. Its turn seven value is immense and it only gets stronger with time.

Buff Skeletal Dragon and keep it alive for a turn or two and you’ll be rolling in Dragon cards.

The best thing about Skeletal Dragon, though, is that it has the ability to summon Dragon cards from any number of classes. Pull a Legendary out of the hat and it could be game, set, and match.

If not for constructed, Skeletal Dragon is a good arena card. Without removal, it’s almost impossible to deal with. By turn 10, 11, or 12, your hand is bound to be full of Dragons.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion now. Stay tuned for more card reveals.