Plague of Murlocs revealed as newest Shaman card in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Blizzard unveiled the newest Shaman card in Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion today, and murloc fans are in for a treat.

Plague of Murlocs is a three-cost Shaman spell that transforms all minions in play into random murlocs. The strongest murloc card in the game right now is the 4/4 Scargil, meaning Plague of Murlocs can serve as a powerful tool against an opponent who’s filled their side of the board with giants.

Hearthstone on Twitter Great work! You’re over 75% of the way to defeating 25 Million bosses and have unlocked another #SaviorsOfUldum card reveal! 🔥 https://t.co/VmFunAICUd https://t.co/xc9c68prUW

Although the game’s next expansion won’t go live until August, the Hearthstone developer has been teasing fans with card reveals over the past few weeks. As part of the Fire Fest-EVIL, Blizzard rewarded fans for defeating bosses in the Blackrock Tavern Brawls by revealing both Plague of Madness and Psychopomp over the weekend. With Plague of Murlocs revealed today, only one card remains as part of the Hearthstone developer’s promotion of the solo mode.

Additionally, Blizzard dropped three new Paladin cards yesterday to celebrate Hearthstone Grandmasters: Salhet’s Pride, Brazen Zealot, and Sandwasp Queen.

Fans will be able to add Plague of Murlocs and other cards from the expansion to their collection when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.