Blizzard has unveiled Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.
The expansion will follow the League of Explorers as they look to intercept the League of EVIL in its tracks and will be available for play on Aug. 6. A variety of new mechanics are coming with Saviors of Uldum, including the Reborn keyword and Plague spells. You can also expect to see some old favorites, like Quests, rejoin the fold.
Here’s a look at every card revealed for Saviors of Uldum thus far.
EVIL Totem
Jar Dealer
Plague of Death
Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron
Questing Explorer
Restless Mummy
Supreme Archaeology
Untapped Potential
More cards will be added as they become available. You can check out Saviors of Uldum when it drops on Aug. 6.