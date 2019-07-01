Blizzard has unveiled Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

The expansion will follow the League of Explorers as they look to intercept the League of EVIL in its tracks and will be available for play on Aug. 6. A variety of new mechanics are coming with Saviors of Uldum, including the Reborn keyword and Plague spells. You can also expect to see some old favorites, like Quests, rejoin the fold.

Here’s a look at every card revealed for Saviors of Uldum thus far.

EVIL Totem

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jar Dealer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plague of Death

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Questing Explorer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Restless Mummy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Supreme Archaeology

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Untapped Potential

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

More cards will be added as they become available. You can check out Saviors of Uldum when it drops on Aug. 6.