Brazen Zealot revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum Expansion

The best way to start a Sunday morning is with a variety of new Hearthstone cards.

Brazen Zealot is one of the latest cards revealed for Hearthstone’s new expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Paladin players are probably grinning from ear-to-ear this morning because they just received what will soon be one of the strongest one drops in Standard Hearthstone. Brazen Zealot is a one-cost 2/1 minion with an ability that allows her to gain one Attack anytime you summon a minion.

Aggressive minion decks have been part of the Paladin class identity since its inception, but they fell off somewhat during Rise of Shadows. But it looks like Aggro Pally fans were just tossed the proverbial bone by Blizzard through Brazen Zealot. This card will be a must kill one-drop in the early game, but don’t underestimate its ability to be effective in the late game, either.

Check out all of the new toys coming with Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.