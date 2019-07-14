Sandwasp Queen joins the Paladin class with Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

It’s a great day to be a Paladin player.

Three cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum, were just revealed to be joining the light wielding class, including the new minion, Sandwasp Queen.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Within the insect kingdom, you won’t find many bugs that are more intimidating than a hive’s queen. The Sandwasp species is no exception and their queen appears to have a nasty sting that will leave its mark. Sandwasp Queen is a two-cost 3/1 Paladin minion with a Battlecry. The Queen’s Battlecry allows you to add two 2/1 Sandwasps to your hand.

For two mana, Sandwasp Queen provides a ton of value. You get a 3/1 minion on the board immediately and you’ll also be generating two more low-cost minions for your hand. Sandwasp Queen already has a place in a deck if you consider the tools that have been revealed for a new variant of Aggro Paladin.

Another card revealed for the Paladin class today was Brazen Zealot. This one-cost 2/1 minion gains one Attack anytime you summon a minion. Sandwasp Queen would be the perfect turn two play if you use Brazen Zealot on turn one. Zealot would get buffed and you’ll get two more low-cost minions to drop on your next turn.

Check out all of the new cards coming with Saviors of Uldum when the expansion is released on Aug. 6.