New card Psychopomp revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

The Hearthstone team wasn’t lying when it said magic monsters were coming with the next expansion. It doesn’t get much more monstrous than the new card, Psychopomp.

This powerful mummified Annubis-esque creature looks like he was plucked right out of a pyramid from ancient Egypt. Psychopomp is a four-cost 3/1 Battlecry minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The oversized mummy pup’s Battlecry allows him to summon a random friendly minion that died this game. The minion that’s summoned will also receive Reborn. Minions that have the Reborn keyword will return to life with one remaining health. This makes Psychopomp’s Battlecry even more powerful than it appears at first glance. You receive a minion that died previously in the game and that minion essentially has two lives.

Priest is a class that’s always been known for its zombie-like playstyle. One of the most powerful archetypes for the class over the past few years has been Resurrection Priest. This archetype focuses on playing powerful minions that force your opponent to spend massive resources. Once your opponent has drained their removal, you bring all your toys back and run them over. Psychopomp would be right at home in Resurrection Priest, so it’s time for Anduin fans to start theorycrafting.

You can check out Psychopomp and all of the neat mummy-folk joining Hearthstone with Saviors of Uldum when it drops on Aug. 6.