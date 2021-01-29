Hearthstone Patch 19.4.1 is now live

Hearthstone’s latest balance update went live today. And if you play Priest, Warlock, or Duels, then you’ll probably be concerned with this one.

Patch 19.4.1 has made major changes to the Dual-Class card Hysteria and brought a plethora of changes to Hearthstone’s Duels mode.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hysteria is a three-cost Dual-Class Warlock and Priest card. Originally, Hysteria allowed you to choose any minion and force it to attack random minions until it died. Now, Hysteria will only allow you to choose an enemy minion. This will keep Warlock and Priest players from selecting one of their own powerful minions to go on a merciless rampage.

In regard to Duels, a number of Hero Powers are receiving balance changes. Outlander is no longer a passive power and will cost one mana. Death Games won’t work on just any minion but must be used to trigger a random friendly minion’s Deathrattle.

In addition to the changes being made to these Hero Powers, Treasures like Bonecrusher, Fractured Spirits, Royal Greatsword, and Herald of the Scaled Ones are all receiving changes. The patch will also include a variety of bug fixes geared toward visual issues in various areas of the game.

You can check out a detailed breakdown of all of the changes coming with Patch 19.4.1 here.