Is Hearthstone Down? Here’s how to check Hearthstone Server Status

Whether it be due to an issue with Hearthstone or the Battle.net launcher, there are plenty of reasons players may not be able to access their game.

Battle.net regularly experiences server difficulties for a wide array of circumstances. From malicious DDoS attacks to server overloads stemming from an expansion release, Hearthstone servers may be temporarily inaccessible. There are a few sources that Hearthstone players can check to make sure that the issue is on Blizzard’s end, and that no fix needs to be made their own client.

If you are looking to see if Hearthstone is down, here is what you can do.

Are Hearthstone servers down?

Before troubleshooting the issue yourself, players should check to see if the servers to Hearthstone are currently down. There are two primary, reliable methods to check if either Battle.net or Hearthstone servers have been compromised.

First, players should check their region’s Blizzard customer support. Often whenever an unexpected issue arises, such as a DDoS attack downing Battle.net’s servers, Blizzard customer service will report this issue on their Twitter account along with updates on the problem.

Along with this, players can check a wide range of user-reported outage checkers. Websites such as DownDetector allow users to self report whenever a website, game, or other service is currently down. Usually if there is a widespread issue with Hearthstone, or any other game, this will be reflected in the graph by a sudden spike in user reported errors.

Aside from malicious attacks on Battle.net’s servers, there are more routine reasons why Battle.net or Hearthstone may be down. Almost all of Blizzard’s popular titles, from World of Warcraft to Diablo, have regularly scheduled maintenance days wherein the game will be temporarily inaccessible. If it appears that servers are not facing widespread issues, players should check to see if it is maintenance day.