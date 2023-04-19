Blizzard servers hit with yet another DDoS attack, leaving CoD and OW2 players unable to connect

Can't connect? This is probably why.

If you’re having issues today when trying to log in for some games on Overwatch 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, or World of Warcraft, you’re not alone.

Blizzard’s Battle.net is being hit with a DDoS attack for the second time in a week, the company confirmed on Twitter today. The last attack caused issues for gamers on April 12.

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 19, 2023

“We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players,” Blizzard’s customer service account tweeted. “We are actively working to mitigate this issue.”

The issues are widespread, but some players have no problem connecting to games on Battle.net whatsoever, so your mileage may vary when trying to play any number of games on the Battle.net launcher.

Blizzard did not indicate how long players should expect the issues to continue, so it may be time to step away for a few hours until the problem subsides for most.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.