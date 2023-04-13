The issues come less than a day after a reported DDoS attack.

Numerous players today reported issues logging into various Activision Blizzard games, including Call of Duty and Overwatch 2. And Blizzard quickly confirmed that the issue is not on players, it was on its own end.

A post to Twitter moments ago identified that issue as being related to authentication servers. This resulted in countless failed login attempts by some and apparently some slowed login attempts as well.

[#Bnet] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 13, 2023

“We’re currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts,” Blizzard said.

It appeared as though some players could use the Battle.net client without issues. But once players used the client to open up a game, authentication issues force players to enter their email and password as well as start an authentication process to try to log in.

Even after attempting to authenticate, some players were still unable to get into their games.

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 13, 2023

Blizzard did not indicated exactly how this issue was going to be resolved or how long the issue might last. However, they quickly posted again an hour later to say that it was resolved. They did not disclose the cause of the issue.

[#Bnet] The login issues have been resolved. Thanks for your patience and sorry for any inconvenience. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 13, 2023

This issue comes less than 24 hours after the publisher reported that it was experiencing a DDoS attack. But the official Blizzard customer service account on Twitter indicated that the DDoS attack ended yesterday evening around 12 hours ago.

Update April 13, 12:26pm CT: This piece has been updated to reflect that the issue preventing people from logging into games was resolved. The exact cause of the issue was not disclosed.