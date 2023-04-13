Numerous players today reported issues logging into various Activision Blizzard games, including Call of Duty and Overwatch 2. And Blizzard quickly confirmed that the issue is not on players, it was on its own end.
A post to Twitter moments ago identified that issue as being related to authentication servers. This resulted in countless failed login attempts by some and apparently some slowed login attempts as well.
“We’re currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts,” Blizzard said.
It appeared as though some players could use the Battle.net client without issues. But once players used the client to open up a game, authentication issues force players to enter their email and password as well as start an authentication process to try to log in.
Even after attempting to authenticate, some players were still unable to get into their games.
Blizzard did not indicated exactly how this issue was going to be resolved or how long the issue might last. However, they quickly posted again an hour later to say that it was resolved. They did not disclose the cause of the issue.
This issue comes less than 24 hours after the publisher reported that it was experiencing a DDoS attack. But the official Blizzard customer service account on Twitter indicated that the DDoS attack ended yesterday evening around 12 hours ago.
Update April 13, 12:26pm CT: This piece has been updated to reflect that the issue preventing people from logging into games was resolved. The exact cause of the issue was not disclosed.