Every Hearthstone card coming in The Darkmoon Races mid-set expansion

Thirty-five new cards are being added to the game. Here are all of them.

Blizzard revealed Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire’s mid-set expansion, The Darkmoon Races, earlier today. All of the cards in this set are still a part of the Year of the Phoenix and will rotate out of Standard at the same time as cards from the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Scholomance Academy, and Ashes of Outlands.

Similar to the Galakrond’s Awakening mini-set from last year, there will be an imbalance of classes receiving different rarities. Some of the cards will use mechanics from the two expansions outside of Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, while keywords from two expansions can be combined, like Imprisoned Celestial.

Players looking to add these cards to their collection can do so either by opening Madness at the Darkmoon Faire or by purchasing the entire set in the shop with either 2,000 gold or $14.99 once the expansion drops on Jan. 21.

Here are all of the cards that have been revealed for The Darkmoon Races.

Envoy Rustwix

This Warlock card is one of the four legendaries being added to the mini-set. Rustwix’s effect is tied to Ashes of Outland. He appeared in the Felfire Festival cinematic and is tied to the Prime minion mechanic. After his death, he shuffles three random Prime legendaries, unknown to both you and your opponent, into your deck.

A five-mana 5/4 minion with a greedy value Deathrattle may have trouble finding competitive viability. While there are a couple of powerful Prime results, like Kargath or Solarian, there are a few low rolls to be mindful of, like Akama or Vashj. In a potentially hilarious result, there’s always the chance for Kanrethad Prime to provide infinite value since you can constantly revive Rustwix with his ability. But this likely won’t be relevant.

Keywarden Ivory

This Rogue-Mage Dual-Class card is the second legendary to be added to the mini-set. Ivory’s Battlecry lets you discover a spell from any Dual-Class combination. In addition to this value ability, if you manage to activate Spellburst with Keywarden Ivory, she’ll provide you with an extra copy of the Discovered spell.

There are 19 different results right now, meaning attaining consistency with this card will be difficult. Some notable results from her include Lightning Bloom, Coerce, and Brain Freeze.

While she may not find an immediate home in current top-tier Rogue and Mage lists, there’s an opportunity for her to slot into Highlander lists for either class.

Landslide

This Shaman spell is a powerful Control Shaman tool that’s similar to Immolation Aura and Maelstrom Portal. While dealing one damage twice to only opposing minions can be achieved while Overloaded, the payoff will stave off most early aggressive boards.

Lightsteed and Imprisoned Celestial

These two cards were the first to be revealed after the mini-set’s initial announcement. Lightsteed is a Priest card with stats that are strong for its cost and the potent ability to maintain the board if you can keep your board strong. While it’s unknown if overhealing will activate the effect, Lightsteed can serve as a tool for the weak Tempo Priest list.

The Imprisoned Celestial combines mechanics from both Ashes of Outland and Scholomance Academy. Imprisoned Celestial synergizes well with aggressive Paladin lists since playing this on turn three after developing a wide board will give all of your minions Divine Shield, making them exceptionally difficult to remove.

Barricade and Armor Vendor

Barricade is a Paladin-Warrior Dual-Class card that can help develop 4/8 stats worth of Taunt from a single spell if you don’t have a board before playing this card.

Armor Vendor is a neutral minion that’s similar to Zombie Chow and Mistress of Mixtures. They’re one-mana minions that benefit you and your opponent while helping you develop an early board.

Nitroboost Poison, Luckysoul Hoarder, Dreaming Drake, and Moonfang

The majority of the cards from the third reveal use the Corrupt keyword from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire meaning they gain their full power if you can play a more expensive card while it is in hand. Nitroboost Poison is a Rogue-Warrior Dual-Class that can give a minion +2/+0, but if it’s corrupted it also powers up your weapon by the same amount.

Luckysoul Hoarder is a three mana 3/4 Demon Hunter-Warlock Dual-Class minion that has a Battlecry which shuffles two Soul Fragments into the user’s deck like the other Soul Fragments from Scholomance Academy. If it’s Corrupted, it also draws a card, maintaining card advantage.

Dreaming Drake is a simple three mana Druid minion that has 3/4 stats and Taunt. Once it’s Corrupted, the Dreaming Drake gains +2/+2 stats, making it beyond efficient for its mana cost.

Moonfang is a neutral legendary with a mechanic unique to minions that allows it to only take one damage at a time. While Mage’s Animated Armor allows the hero to only take one damage at a time, Moonfang gives itself protection from damage removal by needing three separate hits to be beaten.

While Moonfang isn’t safe from removal like Polymorph or Assassinate, the new legendary can stay on the aggressive while needing multiple ping effects to be efficiently taken down.

Hearthstone: The Darkmoon Races is releasing on Jan. 21 and the 35 new cards can be obtained either through Darkmoon Faire packs or in the shop for $14.99 or 2,000 gold.