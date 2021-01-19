Hearthstone’s mid-set expansion, The Darkmoon Races, to add 35 cards

The new cards can be obtained in three different ways.

Blizzard introduced Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire’s mid-set expansion, The Darkmoon Races, today.

Similar to last year’s Galakrond’s Awakening mid-set expansion, the new set of cards is tied to the Year of the Phoenix for rotation purposes and will add mechanics from the first two expansions of the year, like Dual-Class, Spellburst, and Prime minions.

Come one, come all, to the fastest most dangerous competition in Azeroth: The Darkmoon Races, launching January 21!



All 35 Darkmoon Races Mini-Set cards will be obtainable through Darkmoon Faire Packs, or in the Shop as a full set for $14.99 / 2000 Gold! pic.twitter.com/QiYKBKxdYT — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) January 19, 2021

Unlike Galakrond’s Awakening, The Darkmoon Races mini-set isn’t tied to an Adventure and you can obtain the cards through multiple means. If you’ve been hoarding your Madness at the Darkmoon Faire packs, you can open them and find some of these cards within those packs once the expansion drops. If you already opened your packs, the entire mini-set will also be available for purchase through either Hearthstone’s currency of gold or for $14.99.

Today’s announcement also revealed the exact text of three new cards: Envoy Rustwix, Keywarden Ivory, and Landslide.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone’s official Twitter said card reveals tied to the mini-expansion will be shown off every hour for the rest of today.

Hearthstone: The Darkmoon Races will launch on Jan. 21 and the 35 new cards can be obtained either through Darkmoon Faire packs or in the shop for $14.99 or 2,000 gold.