Xbox Series X/S outsell all previous generations despite supply issues

While you may not be able to find them in your local store, it appears that Xbox Series X/S are moving units.

Xbox head Phil Spencer claims that the Xbox Series X and S consoles are trending upward and breaking records for the company.

In an interview with the New York Times, Spencer shared some news on the current state of Microsoft’s latest generation of consoles, as well as dealing with production issues during 2021.

“At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand,” Spencer said.

Spencer also shared that customers struggling to find new Xbox consoles is due to an increase in demand due to the pandemic.

“Back in, what would it have been, March, April of 2020, we sold out of consoles, which we never do, in April and May. Because you had this sudden swell of usage,” Spencer said. “Our networks were tapped as people were coming on. And the team worked hard to fulfill that demand. And in some ways, we’re still trying to do this.”

The vice president of gaming at Microsoft explains that supply is greater than it has ever been for Xbox consoles, but it still isn’t enough to meet the demand from consumers.

Launching in November 2020, Xbox’s latest generation boasted two drastically different price points to help all gamers get into the space. This looks to be doing well for Microsoft and it remains to be seen how sales will continue going forward as the console rounds out its second year.