When does the Steam Deck release?

Valve is stepping into the handheld console market this year with a device called the Steam Deck—and it looks like we might be able to get one just in time for the holidays.

The gaming giant today revealed initial images of the console and announced its price point that starts at $399.

You can already reserve a Steam Deck for yourself on the console’s official website, but you won’t get one until later this year.

There’s no official release date yet for the Steam Deck, but the website for the device promises that the new console will start being shipped to customers in “December 2021.”

While consumers can begin reserving the handheld console now, the reservation will only put them in a queue that will invite people to order a console when inventory is ready.

The official reservation website says that Valve is “aiming to start sending order invitations by December 2021.”

This suggests that while you can reserve the console now, you may not get the item before the end of the year if you wait too long to place a reservation. Those who place reservations now will have a higher likelihood of getting a Steam Deck before Christmas.