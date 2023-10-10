When does the new PlayStation Model release? PS5 Slim release and pre-order information

Sony fans have been expecting an updated version of PlayStation 5 since 2022, and the tech giant announced it in the form of the PS5 Slim on Oct. 10.

The announcement came in a blog post that was also shared on PlayStation’s social media channels. Sony describes the updated version of the console as a “new look for PlayStation 5” featuring a smaller design that packs the full power of PS5.

While PS5 owners will be thinking about whether the new edition of PS5 justifies an upgrade, gamers who have been holding out for a new release to get their first PS5 wonder when exactly they can get their hands on PS5 Slim.

PS5 Slim will release in November 2023, and it’ll be available at “select local retailers” in the U.S. and direct.playstation.com in eligible locations.

Following the initial November release, Sony will continue to release the console globally. Sony will gradually roll out the console globally. Different regions may experience variations in PS5 Slim availability.

stocks of the regular PS5 sell out, making the PS5 Slim the sole PlayStation model available in stores and online worldwide.

How much will the PS5 Slim cost?

In the U.S., the PS5 Slim comes with a price tag of $450 for the Digital Edition and $500 for the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive version.

Here’s how much PS5 Slim costs worldwide:

Europe: PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 550 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 450 EUR

United Kingdom: PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 480 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 390 GBP

Japan: PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY



How to pre-order the PS5 Slim

PS5 Slim is likely to go on pre-order as we get closer to November. In its release blog, Sony said that players in eligible regions could purchase PS5 Slim on direct.playstation.com.

Additionally, retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon might also open pre-orders either in or before November. We will stay tuned for updates and update this article with relevant information to help gamers secure a PS5 Slim before it hits the shelves.

About the author