The Switch is in the middle of its life cycle, according to Nintendo president

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that the Switch is in the middle of its life cycle and is “ready to break a pattern of our past consoles” in a call after an earnings report, according to Bloomberg.

The Nintendo Switch was originally released in 2017 and the console has been going strong ever since. This puts the Switch at about five years old in 2022 and the company is now saying that the Switch is only in the middle of its life span, indicating that it could be another five years before Nintendo releases a new console.

Reactions to the news have been mixed. Some are unhappy with the hardware limitations that the Switch currently has, while others are happy to continue to be able to play the newest games on the console they know and love.

The Switch has undergone one upgrade since its launch, which was made in mid-August 2019. The revision used a better chip set and offered extended battery life. Nintendo has also released other versions of the Switch, including the Switch Lite in 2019 and the OLED model in 2021. Additionally, there was a rumored high-end model that would include an improved CPU and body, but Nintendo instead released plans for the OLED revision of the base Switch.

Switch sales are still going strong, according to Nintendo. And based on Furukawa’s statements, those looking to see Nintendo release a new console soon will likely be disappointed for the next few years.