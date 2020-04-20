The 8 best PCs for competitive gaming

A well-geared PC is a great ally to have for gamers, especially in competitive games where 10 FPS can make a difference. If you don’t have the hardware to push your talents further, you can only get so far.

Though it’s hard to have the same level of customizability with prebuilt gaming PCs, they’ve come a long way and are directly challenging DIY PCs in every aspect. Finding the “best” PC depends on your usage, needs, and budget. Luckily, most competitive games aren’t that demanding and you can still play the most recent AAA games with a mid-range PC.

Buying a top-of-the-line PC may seem like overkill if you aren’t a streamer or an “ultra” settings addict, but they’re still the way to go for anyone who wants to be future-proof. The market is quite competitive and finding the PC of your dreams can turn into a time-consuming task.

If you’re looking to level up your gaming experience and also minimize your research time, our list should help you to make a decision and finally press that order button. While you’re at it, you may also consider upgrading your mouse, keyboard, and monitor to keep up with your hardware.

Alienware Aurora Pro Gaming Desktop

Image via Alienware

Alienware draws attention with its slick designs. The Aurora looks like a space shuttle and it houses some space-level hardware.

The Aurora can be heavily customized so its price fluctuates on what you put in it. The base model comes with a ninth-generation Intel i5-9400, NVIDIA GTX 1660 SUPER, and 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, it opts for a 1TB of HDD, but you can easily swap it out for an SSD.

The base model of the Aurora should be enough to net you over 120 FPS in the most popular competitive games, like League of Legends, VALORANT, and CS:GO.

Corsair Vengeance 6182

Image via Corsair

If you aren’t into making any customizations, Corsair offers a great range of products that are still top performers even without any custom additions.

The Vengeance 6182’s case may look a bit bulky at first, but it assures an airflow that helps to keep your system temperature cool even when it’s under immense load. Its fully customizable RGB lights may also turn your room into a mini-disco at night.

The 6182 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700x processor, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Overall, the system is more than powerful enough to run the most competitive games at high FPS and should also net you a smooth gaming experience in recent, resource-hungry games.

HP Omen Obelisk

Image via HP

Some gamers are just after pure performance and couldn’t care less about RGB lights. If you’re one of them, HP’s Omen Obelisk, a raw powerhouse, might be the one for you.

HP prefers cutting down the cost by scrapping all the unnecessary RGB and overkill liquid-cooling. The Omen Obelisk is all about specs and its base model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor alongside an NVIDIA GTX 1660 graphics card. Combined with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, it’s a more-than-capable machine that can smoothly run almost all competitive games.

The Omen Obelisk can also be fine-tuned to your likings since you can custom pick some of the parts or just opt-out for other prebuilt iterations of it.

iBuyPower RDY ELIBG207

Image via iBuyPower

IBuyPower offers some of the best-designed cases in the PC industry. They’re minimalistic yet also stunning at the same time.

The RDY ELIBG207 has all the top-guns inside of it. It comes with a 9th generation Intel i9-9900k processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2080 TI graphics card, and 16GB of RAM to top it off. In terms of storage, it opts-out for a 1TB SATA SSD. Though SATA drives aren’t as powerful as NVMe drives, they’re still fast enough to prevent you from taking a bathroom break during loading screens.

If you prefer gaming in 4K, the RDY ELIBG207 is definitely one of the better choices you can find on the market. It also almost costs lower than what you’d be paying if you were to put together the same rig yourself.

MSI Trident A Plus

Image via MSI

MSI is known for its powerful and compact gaming laptops. It looks like the name of the game is the same for MSI since almost all of its desktop solutions are also one of the most compact models available.

The Trident A Plus can be considered as console-sized with its 5.1 by 15.06 by 15.6-inch dimensions. It packs a ninth-generation Intel i7 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It also features a 512GB NVMe SSD, which is at least 20 times faster than SATA drives.

Though the specs of Trident A Plus may come off as overkill to some, you can customize it to downgrade and lower the price tag. A smaller size also means your system may overheat easier than the others, so keeping it in a well-ventilated area is a good idea.

CLX Set Gaming PC

Image via CLX

CLX offers overwhelming customization options. The hardware is customizable and you can pick different cases to go with your system.

CLX Set is a great mid-range device. The base model comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s a powerful rig and is fully capable of supporting high frame rates in all competitive games.

To reduce the loading times to a minimum and also give you enough space to store your photos, it comes with a 1TB HDD and a 120GB SSD. Though the SSD may look small, it should be enough if you only keep your games on it and can be swapped out for a larger one as well.

We recommend checking out all the customizability options with CLX’s models since some of the custom parts offered may be on a special discount.

ASUS ROG Strix GA15

Image via ASUS

If you’re looking for pure performance, you’re going to need the most recent hardware. ASUS frequently refreshes its inventory with the latest available hardware to keep up the momentum.

The ROG Strix GA15 is highly customizable and you can pick out most of the parts yourself. The base model comes with an NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X processor, and 8GB of RAM. When it comes to memory, it all depends on your needs since the options vary from 256GB SATA SSDs to 1TB NVMe SSDs.

This much customization is especially good if you have a go-to competitive game and know its system requirements. You can cut out all the unnecessary details and get a rig that will net you the highest possible FPS while minimizing the costs.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Series

Image via CyberPowerPC

CyberPowerPC has some of the best-looking RGB architecture in the industry while offering a sea of customizations.

The base model of the Gamer Master series comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, AMD RX 590 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. A 240GB SSD and a 1TB HDD are also stashed in its colorful case to keep the loading times at a minimum.

If you prefer not messing around with any customizations, the Gamer Master series also has two other prebuilt offerings with more powerful specs to cover all kinds of gamers’ needs.