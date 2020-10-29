The 7 best RGB gaming headsets

Having the best sound is as crucial as having great graphics when it comes to gaming. The sound of footsteps or gunshots can alert you to where the action is happening or warn you about imminent danger.

There are many gaming headsets on the market with lots of different features. Regardless of whether they are wired or wireless, all gaming headsets need to be comfortable for long hours in front of a screen and have fantastic sound quality and clarity. It also helps if the mic is clear so you can easily coordinate with your team.

RGB lighting is now ubiquitous across gaming products, including headsets. It sets the tone and creates a relaxed atmosphere when playing. It also looks fantastic, especially when it synchronizes with other items like gaming chairs or tower cases.

Here are some of the best gaming headsets featuring RGB lighting.

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum

Image via Amazon

The Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum is a powerhouse headset with many fantastic features. It can work wirelessly and also comes with a USB cable and 3.5mm audio cable. The sound quality is impressive no matter which route you take, and the battery has a long life of between eight to 12 hours, depending on the RGB lighting. It also allows you to use multiple sources so you can answer calls while playing games.

This headset comes with large earcups and ample cushioning that should be fine for hours of gaming. There’s also a nifty slot on the headset to store the wireless adapter safely when you’re done. The RGB lighting forms a strip on each side and lights up the logo. The G933 Artemis Spectrum is expensive, but it delivers everything you can ask for in a headset.

Razer Nari

Image via Amazon

The Razer Nari isn’t as expensive but still offers excellent sound quality. This headset can also be used wirelessly or with a cable. The THX Spatial sounds fantastic, and you can hear the exact direction of footsteps in Apex Legends. Since you’ll be using it for hours at a time, you’ll appreciate the 16-hour battery life.

Although this headset has plastic construction, it still feels sturdy, and the headband takes to the shape of your head with ease. The large cups swivel for added comfort and have gel-infused cushions to keep your ears cool. The only part of this headset with RGB lighting is the logo on the earcups. It’s very discrete and can be configured using the Razer Chroma app. The microphone volume could be a bit higher, but otherwise, the Razer Nari is a solid choice.

SteelSeries Arctis 5

Image via Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis 5 has a minimalist design that’s subtle and elegant. Despite looking like a regular headset, it offers impressive sound quality with DTS Headphone: X v2.0 surround sound. One of the best features of this headset is its exceptional comfort. It uses adjustable Velcro straps to get the perfect fit and feels snug around your head.

If you install the SteelSeries Engine 3 software, you can configure everything from sound settings to the RGB settings. It’s worth playing around because action-heavy games like Fortnite sound incredible, but the dialogue in The Last of Us Part 2 was a bit muffled on the default settings. The RGB lighting forms a ring around the earcup and continues the minimalist theme of the headset.

Corsair Void RGB Elite

Image via Amazon

The Corsair Void takes a different approach, and there’s no doubt it was designed with gamers in mind. The unique design features sizeable D-shaped ear cups with an aluminum reinforced plastic headband. It’s still very comfortable because the large earcups have a great fit and memory foam cushioning.

The sound quality is also superb with Dolby 7.1 standard for PC users. You can easily hear where people are using their abilities in VALORANT, and it sounds terrific for movies and music too. One of the Corsair Void’s best functions is the on-ear volume controls that are intuitive to use. The RGB lighting is confined to the Corsair logo, but you can still sync it with other products using the iCUE app. For an inexpensive headset, the Corsair Void has great all-around performance.

Cooler Master MH650

Image via Amazon

The Cooler Master MH650 has a sleek molded design with no rough edges. The headband is easy to adjust and features thick cushioning, while the earcups are huge and hug your ears. This headset is designed to be functional and has volume and mic controls on the left cup and RGB lighting and 7.1 surround sound settings on the right cup. Once you get used to the buttons, it becomes one of the most user-friendly headsets.

The 7.1 surround is fantastic and makes a difference in Call of Duty. It’s great that the mic is removable, but the volume is a bit low and needs tweaking to work well. The RGB lighting on this headset is a thin ring running around the earcups. It looks stylish, and you can adjust it using the MasterPlus app.

Thermaltake Tt Shock Pro

Image via Amazon

The Thermaltake TT Shock headset is very affordable compared to the other headsets on this list, but it still offers decent performance. The design has a premium look to it with large molded earcups and a self-adjusting headband. One of the cool design elements is the retractable mic that sits hidden in the earcup until you need to use it. It’s also easy to use with volume, lighting, and on and off buttons situated on the left earcup.

There’s no surround sound at this price, but you can still hear the distinct sound of every gun in Rainbow Six. The RGB lighting on this headset comes in 256 colors with two lighting modes and seven preset colors. This headset offers exceptional value if you want an entry-level gaming headset.

ASUS ROG Delta

Image via Amazon

The Asus ROG Delta has a gorgeous shape and terrific build-quality. It comes in either black or white, with both models featuring a metal headband and soft cushioning. Comfort shouldn’t be a problem because it ships with a set of extra ear cushions in the box. It also has a removable mic that can be stored away when not in use.

The standout feature of this headset is the Quad-DAC, which lowers the signal to noise ratio for the crispest and clearest sound possible. This feature is usually found on high-end music headsets and not on gaming equipment. Another excellent feature is the RGB lighting, which has seven independent color zones that can be individually configured using the Aura app. The ROG Delta doesn’t come cheap, but it has unique features to distinguish itself from everything else out there.