The 10 best TVs for gaming

When it comes to competitive gaming, monitors are kings. Their low response time can make a world of difference in online games. But as good as monitors are, they also have their shortcomings—like their smaller screens.

If you own a rig or a console that can support smooth frame rates in 4K resolution and consider yourself a casual gamer, TVs are going to give you a better viewing experience and let you enjoy your games with more vibrant colors on HDR.

The competition in the market is intense, especially for gamers. There are just too many things to consider from gaming modes to panel technology.

We’ve gathered the best TVs for gaming to help you with your search to better your gaming setup.

Sony X900F

Image via Sony

If you’re looking for a decent all-around TV, the Sony X900F may have you covered. The LED TV has a great picture quality thanks to its full array local dimming support.

The input lag is also decent at 10.2 milliseconds, which should be good enough for gaming and shouldn’t make you feel off. If you enjoy gaming in low light environments, X900F’s black uniformity and contrast ratio will shine to deliver a great viewing experience.

The TV comes in five different sizes ranging from 49 to 85 inches. While making your choice, consider the possible viewing angles in your room since the picture quality degrades at certain side angles.

Samsung Q80R QLED

Image via Samsung

QLED means Quantum Light Emitting Diode. It’s basically Sony and Samsung’s improved version of the LED technology that can produce better blacks.

The Q80R has a splendid image quality with its color-rich display. It’s a great choice for gaming since its response time is 11.8 milliseconds and it also supports FreeSync. Overall, the TV’s brightness levels are decent and it has superb motion handling.

It comes in four different sizes, ranging from 55 to 82 inches. All of them have excellent viewing angles due to the “Ultra Viewing Angle” technology used in the making.

LG UK6300 4K TV

Image via LG

This 43-inch TV has a lower response rate compared to the general market with 11.2 milliseconds. It has an LCD display and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Its three HDMI ports should be more than enough for a modest setup and you can just start enjoying your games in HDR thanks to its HDR10 support.

Though it doesn’t have a microphone for voice commands, it has a decent color accuracy to make up for it.

Sony X950G

Image via Sony

Sony’s X950G is an LED TV that can handle deep blacks well and prevents glaring as much as it can with its brightness levels.

Apart from its decent image quality and satisfying colors, the 950G also has a 9.7 millisecond response time, which makes it great for playing games and watching movement-intensive sports. It handles HDR games well thanks to its 120 Hz combined with its low response time.

The TV comes in four different sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, but the viewing angle on this one may not favor anyone sitting close to the sides. Be sure to measure out your gaming environment and consider all viewing angles in your room before pulling the trigger.

LG B8 OLED

Image via LG

OLED stands for organic “light-emitting diode.” OLED TVs don’t require any backlight thanks to this technology. All pixels are self-contained, and thanks to this, they can be a lot thinner than their rivals.

Another perk of OLED is that it can produce natural blacks. The B8 completely takes advantage of this and creates a nice viewing experience in dark environments. With a response time of 1.1 milliseconds, it’s excellent for gaming and can go head to head against a monitor.

It comes in two sizes: 55 and 65 inches. The viewing angle is also decent on this one since image quality stays the same no matter where you’re sitting. The only negative thing about the B8 is its Automatic Backlight Limiter technology, which changes the brightness of your screen depending on the content you’re viewing. You may find yourself adjusting the brightness often if you swap between gaming and casual watching constantly.

OLED displays are also known for having burn-in problems. Though it’s difficult to run into that these days, you should still avoid leaving it on with something static on the screen for extended periods, just to be safe.

Samsung Q70 QLED

Image via Samsung

TVs are definitely stepping up their game to attract gamers. Samsung’s Q70 comes with an “Auto Low Latency” mode that automatically turns on once the TV detects you’re launching a game. This feature only works if you have a compatible gaming console.

Thanks to its great contrast ratio and black uniformity, the TV creates a great viewing experience in all kinds of environments. It was almost made for gaming with its 120 Hz refresh rate and 13.7 millisecond response time. It also supports FreeSync, which means that you should enjoy your games without zero to minimal tearing.

The Q70 comes in six different sizes ranging from 49 to 85 inches. Image quality suffers at certain angles, so opting for a bigger size, depending on your room setup, may be preferable.

Hisense H9F

Image via Hisense

If you’re on a tight budget, Hisense H9F is an option to consider since it puts up a decent fight against the other choices on our list.

This LED TV offers great blacks and more than enough peak brightness. It has a 9.3 millisecond response time and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Though the panel itself is a 120 Hz display, its display ports only support up to 60 Hz. If you aren’t dead set on having FreeSync, the H9F is a fantastic TV for gaming.

The TV comes in two different sizes: 55 and 65 inches. It suffers from image degradation when viewed from side angles, so definitely consider your viewing setup before purchasing.

LG SM9500

Image via LG

Not every setup allows us to sit right in front of the TV. If you happen to sit at a side viewing angle often, then you should consider the image quality of a TV once it’s viewed from different angles.

LG SM9500 manages to keep the accuracy of images at the most extreme angles. With its response time of 13.4 milliseconds and 120 Hz refresh rate, it should be more than enough for your gaming needs.

The TV only comes in 65 inches and it’s only notable drawback is its blacks appearing a bit grayish in dark environments.

Vizio P Series Quantum X

Image via Vizio

Quantum X’s response time of 9.9 milliseconds and 120 Hz refresh rate makes it a great choice for both gaming and sports watching.

Its picture quality is on par with the heavyweights of the market and has uniform, and deep blacks to create a great viewing experience in all environments.

It comes in two different sizes: 65 and 75 inches. Its only drawbacks are the lack of FreeSyncs and image degradation once viewed from side angles.

LG B9 OLED

Image via LG

Declaring the B9 as the best TV for gaming on the market right now wouldn’t be an overstatement. It comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 1.6 millisecond response time. On top of that, it’s also G-Sync compatible.

Due to it being an OLED TV, it offers a great viewing experience in low light environments thanks to its fantastic blacks. Viewing from the sides also isn’t a problem with this one since it manages to preserve its image quality.

It comes in two sizes: 55 and 65 inches. Though the average user should be fine, it’s still better to make sure you don’t keep it on with static content on the screen for prolonged periods to avoid burn-ins. The Automatic Brightness Limiter that changes the brightness of your settings depending on the content can also be a bit of a struggle at times.