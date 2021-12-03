Sony reportedly set to launch Xbox Game Pass style subscription service next year, could feature PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

The new service, codenamed Spartacus, will reportedly blend PlayStation Plus and PS Now.

Sony is reportedly planning to launch its own subscription service in a similar vein to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass in early 2022.

This new subscription service, which is being developed under the codename Spartacus, will be a three-tier service that offers access to various PlayStation titles across multiple generations, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg.

Based on those documents, the basic structure for Spartacus will start with players gaining access to PS Plus benefits. Subscribing at the tier-two level will net them an expanded catalog of PS4 and, eventually, PS5 titles. Tier three will add in a classic library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games, along with “extended demos,” game streaming, and more.

No details about pricing or where this new subscription service will be available are available, though it’s likely Sony will at the very least offer it on both the PS4 and PS5, giving new life to the successful previous-gen hardware and more content for next-gen users too.

Spartacus is reportedly expected to launch in the spring of 2022 as Sony continues to ramp up its development and investment in cloud gaming services. It seems to merge the pre-existing PlayStation Plus model and PlayStation Now gaming subscription service, which allows players to access a library of newer and classic games.

Bloomberg reports that the internal documents list Sony’s intention to retain the PS Plus branding, merging PS Now into this new set of offerings and retiring the name—the opposite of what Microsoft did when launching Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

But unlike Microsoft, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier notes that Sony isn’t expected to include its bigger game releases day-and-date on Spartacus as Microsoft does on Game Pass.

This move aims to give Sony a competitor to Game Pass, which has boosted Microsoft’s overall subscription numbers with more than 18 million subscribers, along with pushing more cloud gaming features moving forward.