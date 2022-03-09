Sony calls for peace in Ukraine, suspends operations and sales in Russia

Sony is the latest major name to declare its support for Ukraine in a tangible way.

Sony is the latest company in the gaming market to suspend its operations in Russia. The suspension includes halting hardware and software shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and shuttering the PlayStation Store.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the tech and video game industries have shown up to call for peace in Ukraine. Sony is yet another major player to publicly support Ukraine by suspending all operations in Russia. Along with halting its business in Russia, Sony has donated $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the international non-governmental organization, Save the Children, to aid in the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding.

The PlayStation parent company joins Microsoft, EA, Apple, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Group, and Take-Two in suspending sales in Russia. Sony had already pulled Gran Turismo 7 from the Russian market on March 4, signaling further action might be taken.

Mykhailo Federov, the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, had also issued a statement on March 2 urging Xbox and PlayStation to leave the Russian market.

@Xbox @PlayStation



You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

With high-profile companies like Microsoft, Apple, Sony, and more cutting off Russia, it’s likely that more will follow. Looking beyond the gaming industry, Russia has also been cut off from many semiconductor manufacturers including Intel and AMD as a result of its leadership’s actions. While the European Union and the United States have taken decisive action in the form of sanctions, the private sector has also proven eager to support the people of Ukraine through suspending its operations.