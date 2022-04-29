Snap drops its first drone, the pocket-sized Pixy

Snap released its first drone to the public at its Snap Partner Summit 2022 just hours after being leaked online through an FCC filing. The bright-yellow Pixy is a palm-sized mini-drone that can follow you around to take pictures, and it includes Snapchat app integration.

Pixy is designed around simplicity, so there’s no controller, and even novices with no drone experience can use it. Instead of a controller, it has four basic functions, reveal, orbit, hover, or favorite, and it takes pictures and videos as it floats around. All you have to do to stop recording is put your palm under the Pixy, and it will land in your hand.

Even the design is simple, with a yellow rectangular chassis with rounded edges measuring 5.1 by 4.7 inches (13 by 12) centimeters and weighing just 3.56 ounces (101 grams). The 12-megapixel/2.7K camera can take up to 1,000 photos or 100 videos that are stored internally and then transmitted wirelessly to the memories Snapchat folder.

Considering its minute size, it’s no surprise that Pixy’s swappable battery can only last around five to eight short flights before needing a top-up. Snap offers a pair of replacement batteries in its Pixy kit for $20, and it might be worth stocking up if you plan on having longer shoots.

“Today, we’re taking the power and magic of the Snap Camera — the spontaneity, the joy, and the freedom — to new heights. A new camera to match the limitless potential of your imagination. Meet Pixy, the world’s friendliest flying camera. It’s a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick for adventures big and small,” said Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, at the Partner Summit.

Snap’s Pixy is available “while stocks last on the USA and France Snap websites starting at $230.