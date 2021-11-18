Sapnap’s streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Minecraft streamer Sapnap is well known for appearing in the Dream survival multiplayer Minecraft (SMP) server. Alongside Dream and GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap posts speedrunning and roleplaying Minecraft content on Twitch and YouTube. Since joining the Dream Team in 2019, the Florida streamer has amassed more than four million subscribers on YouTube and over two million on Twitch.

Here is Sapnap’s streaming setup.

Headset

Image via SteelSeries

Sapnap’s current headset is the wireless SteelSeries Arctis 7. SteelSeries headphones offer 7.1 surround sound in a durable and comfortable design. Along with its award-winning sound is a retractable microphone with noise-canceling capabilities, clear input, and Discord certification. Audio travels through a lossless 2.4GHz connection on PC. The connection also works with last and current-generation consoles, but surround sound is only compatible with PC. The Arctis 7 comes in black and white variations, with wired and wireless options for both colors.

Mouse

Image via Logitech

Sapnap runs a Logitech G Pro Wireless for his gaming mouse. The Pro Wireless is a favorite among many other streamers and YouTubers. Its lightweight, ambidextrous body and HERO 25K sensor couple with Logitech G’s one-millisecond Lightspeed wireless technology for a responsive and comfortable gaming experience. The Logitech G Pro Wireless sensor ranges from 100 to 25,600 DPI, allowing for high and low-sensitivity playstyles.

Keyboard

Image via Logitech

The wired Logitech G413 mechanical keyboard is Sapnap’s keyboard of choice while speedrunning Minecraft with the Dream Team. This keyboard uses Logitech G’s Romer-G silent mechanical switches for its red LED backlit keys. It also features a USB passthrough built into its aluminum chassis.

Monitor

Image via Acer

Like his streaming partners Dream and GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap uses two Acer Nitro VG271U monitors. This monitor comes with AMD FreeSync technology, which matches the frame rate of games to the monitor’s 144Hz refresh rate. It also uses VESA 400 HDR and in-plane switching (IPS) technology to maintain colorful picture quality in different viewing angles.

The Acer Nitro VG271U comes in 144Hz, 165Hz, and 240Hz versions. The 144Hz version can have either a 1440p or 1080p display, but the higher refresh rate options don’t have this option.

Microphone

Image via Shure

Sapnap’s setup includes one of the best recording microphones in the world. The Shure SM7B uses a cardioid polar pattern with electromagnetic shielding to record warm and clear-sounding vocals free of hums. It can also be mounted on a boom stand and uses an XLR cable for balanced, static-free signals. The Shure SM7B is among the more expensive microphone options available, though.

CPU

Image via Intel

One of the most powerful CPUs available, Sapnap uses an unlocked Intel Core i9-10900K. With speeds up to 5.3GHz while overclocked, 10 cores, and 20 threads, this 10th-generation processor can handle multiple CPU-intensive applications, like Minecraft and Discord, at the same time.

Prices ballooned way beyond the suggested selling price due to silicone shortages and the ongoing pandemic, making it hard to find one at a fair price. Now the CPU sells at a more reasonable price as supply begins to catch up to the demand, but don’t expect prices to drop further until sometime in 2022.

GPU

Image via Gigabyte

Sapnap uses a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Super. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super is still one of the better GPUs on the market, offering ray tracing and powerful video rendering capabilities. Although the newer 3080s outclass it in both power and efficiency, the 2080 Super still achieves 4K at or around 60fps.

This graphics card can also enable DLSS, which is Nvidia’s proprietary rendering technique that boosts frame rates while maintaining the video quality in games. Using this feature in compatible games helps the GeForce RTX 2080 Super maintain 4K quality it would otherwise struggle to display at the native resolution.

A Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Super can cost $2,000 due to the chip shortage. At the moment, it’s probably best to wait for prices to drop once global supplies stabilize again.