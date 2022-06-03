PlayStation 5 has reached 20 million worldwide sales

The PlayStation 5 has reached a big milestone of 20 million sales worldwide, according to a report by GamesIndustry.biz.

The PS5 has been a big hit with gamers everywhere since its launch in 2020, but supply chain problems and a global component shortage have kept it out of the hands of many in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic likely only exacerbated the problem.

“Since PS5’s launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and the we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support,” said Veronica Rogers, SVP, head of global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play.”

Sony is acutely aware of the issues of keeping PS5s in stock and the company is planning to relieve those issues by the end of the year.

“To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one,” Rogers said.

The PS5 is currently tracking behind the PS4 in terms of sales in the same time period since release, but Sony expects the PS5 to catch up to and surpass the previous console in its fourth year on the market.