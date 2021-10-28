Oculus VR headsets getting rid of Facebook account login requirements

Earlier today, Facebook announced some big changes to its company.

The biggest piece of news is that Facebook’s company would change its name to Meta. But during the Connect Livestream, it was also announced the Oculus Quest would be renamed the Meta Quest and that Facebook logins will no longer be mandatory to use the device.

“We’re working on new ways to log into Quest that won’t require a Facebook account, landing sometime next year,” Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth said in a post. “This is one of our highest priority areas of work internally.”

In the post, Bosworth also explained that Facebook, now Meta, remains committed to bringing VR to the masses. He said that “VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse” as they push toward the goal of getting 1 billion users into the world of VR.

Back in 2020, Facebook implemented mandatory Facebook connections for new Oculus users. This meant that if you didn’t have a Facebook account, then you wouldn’t be able to use the VR hardware. At the time of the announcement, fans were outraged at the decision especially given the fact that Oculus had said the Facebook acquisition would not lead to that.

Now that Oculus shifts further away from their initial brand and becomes a more integral part of the greater Metaverse, it may be good news for those who weren’t happy with the mandatory Facebook connection.