Nvidia introduces new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership

Nvidia is launching a new type of GeForce NOW membership that allows users to take advantage of the GeForce NOW SuperPod gaming supercomputer.

This new membership will use Nvidia’s GeForce NOW SuperPod computer to allow members to stream games at up to 1440p resolution and 120fps on both PCs and Macs. Nvidia SHIELD TV users will also be able to stream at 4K HDR with ultra low-latency available on all devices.

With this newest membership, GeForce NOW RTX 3080 will now be capable of delivering a 70 times increase in performance for the average laptop using Steam, 13 times for a MacBook Air with an M1 chip, and seven times the performance of a desktop using Steam, according to Nvidia.

Members of the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 option will have exclusive access to new servers, streaming at 1440p at 120fps on PC, 1600p at 120fps on most MacBooks, 1440p at 120fps on most iMacs, 4K HDR at 60fps on Nvidia SHIELD TV, and up to 120fps on certain Android devices.

The latest membership option for GeForce NOW is now available for pre-order exclusively for Founders and Nvidia Priority members in North America and Western Europe. Pre-orders will be available for everyone beginning next week, depending on availability. Nvidia Founders and Priority members can view their exclusive early access pre-order option by logging into their GeForce NOW account, clicking “Manage,” and choosing the “Preorder” option.

A six-month membership to the new service will cost users about $100, but Founders will receive 10 percent off the subscription price. Pre-orders will start converting to active memberships in November in North America and December in Western Europe.