Intel suspends operations in Russia

Intel has fully halted business in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The company joins a long, ever-growing list of companies that have backed out of Russia. This doubles down on Intel’s compliance with U.S. sanctions against Russia and Belarus back in February.

Following the suspension of sales and shipments in February, Intel has now suspended all Russian operations. Intel issued a statement in which it condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling for a return to peace. The company also made it known that it is working with the 1,200 Intel employees who call Russia home.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, particularly the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region,” said Intel.

“We are working to support all of our employees through this difficult situation, including our 1,200 employees in Russia. We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”

Intel and AMD halted shipments to Russia and Belarus back in February, along with a number of other companies. Microsoft, EA, Nintendo, Sony, Epic Games, CD Projekt RED, and many more have all pulled out of the Russian market in some capacity or another. Each company acts in its own way, with EA halting sales in Russia and banning Russian teams from esports and Epic Games halting all commerce in Russia while fundraising for Ukraine through Fortnite.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. Since then, a number of companies, both as a part of U.S. sanctions and voluntarily, have pulled their business from Russia. With economic pressure building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is said to have recently pushed for ratcheting up sanctions against Russia.