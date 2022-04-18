GPU prices continue to fall in April

Nvidia and AMD graphics cards prices are still falling well into April, according to a 3D Center report. Prices for RX 6000 series and GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs dropped even further in the three weeks since the outlet’s last report that highlighted a fall in GPU pricing to 25 percent over MSRP.

While both Nvidia and AMD GPU costs have fallen, it hasn’t been at an equal pace, with Nvidia’s prices trailing behind AMD. Nvidia’s prices fell considerably less at a six percent decrease compared to AMD’s decline of 13 percent. Looking at 3D Center’s graph, the six percent decrease indicates a flattening in Nvidia’s curve in April, which could signal the end of “rapid price reductions,” according to 3D Center.

Image via 3D Center

There are a few notes regarding 3D center’s analysis, though. Not included in the report is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The newest monster GPU was released recently at MSRP with no bump in supply, which would have jostled the average. Similarly, the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB was not included since it lacks an official price.

The latest drop in price takes the price of AMD and Nvidia GPU more toward MSRP values than the previously reported 25 percent overage. Now, AMD cards hit at 12 percent over MSRP, while Nvidia lags behind at 19 percent over MSRP.

It does sound tempting to go out and throw money at a new GPU but with Ada and RDNA 3 cards soon to make an appearance, there is some concern that buyers will hold out on current generation GPUs in favor of the now potentially more realistically priced next-generation power. Given that Nvidia and its partners have launched the Restocked and Reloaded campaign which sees many Nvidia GPUs being stocked, some retailers and partners may find themselves with a surplus of older cards come the successors’ arrival.