There’s no way around it; graphics cards are in (absurdly) hot demand nowadays. Many hopeful consumers struggle to get their hands on Nvidia’s current generation graphics cards, the RTX 30-Series. Despite this, preparations for Nvidia’s next-generation 4000-series GPUs are reportedly well underway.

Despite the combination of heightened GPU demand, the global pandemic, and worldwide chip shortages, it’s still full steam ahead for the GPU giant and their next series of cards.

Nvidia’s next generation of cards, codenamed Lovelace (after the famous English mathematician) are rumored to be released in the fall of 2022. As with the RTX 20 and 30 series, it’s expected that the flagship gaming GPUs — the 4090, 4080 and 4070 — will launch first.

If nothing else, we will see 4090, 4080 and 4070 in 2022Q3. I don't think this is new information. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 8, 2021

Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series GPUs: Specifications, release date

The Ada Lovelace lineup is expected to be twice as fast as the current RTX 30 series cards, courtesy of TSMC’s more efficient 5-nanometer node process, according to leaker Kopite7kimi.

The two-fold increase in performance will come at a cost, though. The newer GPUs could potentially demand twice as much power as existing GPUs. Reports also suggest that the flagship of the 40-Series, the RTX 4090, will be based on the AD102 GPU.

The AD102 GPU could have as many as 18432 CUDA cores, a huge jump from the RTX’s 3090’s 10496, according to preliminary specs provided by leaker Kopite7kimi. So, an upgraded power supply might be in order.

One thing is for sure, we will get a huge performance improvement, including power consumption. Maybe we can get 100tflops fp32 in a single card. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 22, 2021

The RTX 4000 series GPUs are rumored to hit mass production in mid-2022. Assuming there’s enough time to build up enough inventory, a retail launch around October or November 2022 is likely. However, most recent rumors pit the big release day as early as Q3 2022, which would fall in line with the launch timing for the RTX 30 series cards that launched in September 2020.

Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series: Expected price

Given the current demand for graphics cards, it’s a safe bet that obtaining a 4000-series GPU will require deep pockets. On the flip side, Intel’s entry into discrete GPUs could make overall prices more competitive for consumers.

As things stand, all we have are predictions on what the prices might be until Nvidia makes an official announcement on the series. Leaker Graphically Challenged paints a bleak picture for consumers, predicting MSRP prices at the high-end of the series’ lineup peaking at almost USD 3,000.

RTX 40 MSRP Price predictions. Miners & gamers voted with their wallets.



RTX 4090 – $2,999

RTX 4080 Ti – $1,999 (late release)

RTX 4080 – $1,199

RTX 4070 – $799

RTX 4060 Ti – $499

RTX 4060 – $399

RTX 4050 Ti – $329

RTX 4050 – $279



I hate this. — Graphically Challenged (@GraphicallyChal) September 9, 2021

Unfortunately, for most consumers out there, obtaining a 40-Series card in 2022 might seem more like a pipe dream at this point, given the overall craze in GPU demand that’s having a negative effect on pricing and shortages. Luckily, Nvidia’s hoping to give customers some good news to close out 2021 with the release of a refreshed RTX 2060 GPU.