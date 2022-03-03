Can you play Risk of Rain 2 on the Steam Deck?

Valve’s Steam Deck is alive and kicking with hundreds of games that the company deems a great experience on Steam Deck. Among those titles are long-awaited games like Elden Ring and indie darlings including Untitled Goose Game and Human Fall Flat.

Risk of Rain 2 falls somewhere in the middle and is one of those lucky games to have been verified as playable on the Steam Deck. The game was tested on Feb. 15 and received the Verified tag, according to the Steam Deck Verified games list. Now, the game is listed on the Great on Deck page, meaning it officially has Valve’s green checkmark of approval.

There are currently over 500 titles deemed as great experiences on the Steam Deck. Valve has been continuously adding to the list since before the Steam Deck’s launch. Risk of Rain 2 is already in good company, with games like Stardew Valley, Terraria, and God of War also being featured on the Great on Deck page. With many more games to follow, Valve is consistently chipping away at the Steam catalog to make the Steam Deck the go-to handheld gaming option for PC players.

If you need to verify the rest of your game library’s compatibility, go ahead and check out the Great on Deck page or, for an all-in-one go approach, try using the CheckMyDeck tool with the help of this guide.