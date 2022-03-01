Can you play Terraria on Steam Deck?

With the Steam Deck launch in full swing, Valve is still working on verifying the compatibility of the Steam catalog. Luckily for early adopters, there are already around 400 verified games that Valve calls great experiences on the Steam Deck. Many of these titles lend themselves just fine to the Steam Deck, while others excel in delivering the handheld gaming experience.

While Terraria rose to popularity on PC, the game provides a side-scrolling experience that is perfect for the Steam Deck. In a bit of good news for Terraria fans, the game is playable on the Steam Deck. Valve has verified Terraria‘s compatibility and deemed it to be a great experience on its new go-everywhere handheld via the Great on Deck page.

Terraria is in good company, with games like ARK: Survival Evolved and Stardew Valley both making the cut. All three imaginative titles provide a wealth of player freedom that is perfect for a night of couch-potato gaming.

To check your full Steam library’s compatibility with the Steam Deck, you can use the CheckMyDeck tool with the help of this guide.

The Steam Deck is shipping to first-round reservation holders now, but Valve is keeping rolling reservations open for its second batch. Those who pick up a reservation during this time can expect their Steam Deck to ship out sometime in Q2 2022.