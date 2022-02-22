Can you Play Elden Ring on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is poised to become Valve’s dedicated handheld system, capable of running (almost) every game in your Steam Library, which is good news for the upcoming Elden Ring release.

Valve breaks down game compatibility for the Steam Deck into four categories: Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown. The first three are self-explanatory, while Unknown is a wild card. Valve hasn’t checked compatibility for titles that currently reside in this category. Given the vastness of the Steam library, unfortunately a lot of games slot in there.

Developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Elden Ring features material collaboration from George R.R. Martin, the novelist who writes the Song of Ice and Fire series which spawned the Game of Thrones TV series.

Enthusiasts of Elden Ring can look forward to a same day release date as the Steam Deck — or very close to that, according to Jeff Grubb of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

Elden Ring is already slated for a February 25, 2022 across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam via Windows PC — so it’s only fitting if Elden Ring rolls out alongside of the platform, given they share the same release date.

Each day that passes means more fan favorite Steam titles become either Verified or Playable — which is hyping up the big launch day. If you’re unsure if your Steam library works with the Steam Deck, be sure to follow this guide.