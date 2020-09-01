Best HDMI cables for PC and console in 2020

HDMI cables are used to transfer video and audio data from a source device, such as a PlayStation 4, to a compatible display like a TV or monitor. Whether you are a casual gamer or a professional player, you will definitely need a good HDMI cable that can provide the best viewing experience. All HDMI cables may look similar, but it’s important to locate the best quality products to experience the true potential of gaming on PC, current, and next-generation consoles.

In the last couple of years, TVs have evolved from the standard definition to HDR and 4K resolutions, just like HDMI cables. 8K is the new high-end resolution latest graphic cards and next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are targeting.

There are some important factors that you should take into consideration before buying an HDMI cable such as the compatibility, bandwidth, length, and the strength of the protection layer. They will help you make the right choice and choose the HDMI cable for 4K gaming on PC, PS4/PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, PS5, and the Xbox Series X.

Here are eight of the best HDMI cables for gaming on PC and consoles.

Vivify Arquus W73

Image via vivify

The Vivify Arquus W73 is known to be the world’s first 4K optical fiber HDMI RGB gaming cable. It supports up to 4K UHD 60Hz, HDCP2.2, HFR, HDR10, and is HDMI 2.0b compliant and offers eight lighting effects. This is the first HDMI cable with a dynamic in-built RGB lighting. You can customize the RGB lighting effects with VIVIFY Vnode software or synchronize the entire gaming setup with Razer Chroma.

This HDMI cable is compatible with all devices that have an HDMI port, and it allows you to enjoy your gaming experience by providing graphics up to 4096 x 2160 resolution. It offers bandwidth up to 18Gbps while offering high-resolution audio as well.

This HDMI cable is covered with a two-year warranty, plus you could get an additional one year on the Vivify website.

BlueRigger HDMI Cable

Image via the BlueRigger Amazon Store

The BlueRigger 4K HDMI cable is reliable and has a durable construction with triple shielding and 24k gold-plated all-metal pod connectors. The cable can withstand severe physical stress, reduce interference, and maximize signal strength and video quality. It is the most affordable HDMI cable for gaming with high refresh rates thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate support.

This cable comes in different length options which makes it ideal for wall installation. BlueRigger cables come with HDMI2.0 specification, so they can handle 4K video at 60Hz, 3D video, ARC, 48-bit deep color, have built-in Ethernet, and are backward compatible. Additionally, these BlueRigger cables provide a multi-dimensional immersive audio experience and supports 32 discrete audio channels. It is an HDMI cable that’s worth trying for all PlayStation and Xbox owners.

Belkin HDMI 2.1 Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Image via Belkin

The Belkin HDMI 2.1 Ultra High-speed is a reliable HDMI cable that delivers blazingly fast performance on the latest streaming and gaming devices like the next-generation such as the PS5 and Xbox series X, and other high-end devices. This HDMI cable supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 and supports a wide range of colors to deliver incredible levels of depth and realism.

The cable provides one of the best gaming experiences with a reliable connection between the output device and the screen and provides a higher refresh rate. It is one of the best HDMI cables for a high-end gaming PC (4K/6K/8K) and other next-generation gaming consoles.

Monoprice Certified Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable

Image via Monoprice

Coming from Monoprice, this HDMI cable is designed to meet and exceed the highest performance in any gaming setup, 1080P or even 4K. This HDMI cable works best for the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and other next-generation gaming consoles. It offers up to 18Gbps bandwidth and has excellent build quality with gold-plated connectors to improve performance and reduce interference.

This HDMI cable is available in three, six, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 feet and supports 4K 60Hz and HDR10 resolution. The cable also supports 3D video, dual video streaming, deep colors, and provides excellent audio quality.

Cable Matters Active HDMI Cable

Cable Matters Active HDMI Cable Image via Cable Matters

The Cable Matters Active HDMI cable is great for 4K gaming. This works well with wall-mounted 4K UHD TVs and is suitable when there is a distance between your source and TV. The cable features a lightweight and flexible design with gold-plated connectors that reduce interference and amplify the signal over longer distances.

This HDMI cable supports 4K resolution at 60fps, HDR10, RGB 4: 4: 4, 10-bit color depth, and wider color space and brightness. In short, the cable conforms to HDMI 2.0 specifications to deliver exceptionally smooth images with low latency on your 4K devices.

AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable

Image via Amazon

AmazonBasics High-Speed ​​HDMI Cable offers one of the cheapest yet reliable options for connecting your game console to a 4K TV. The cable is triple shielded and the gold-plated connectors prevent interference and improve performance. It offers transfer speeds of up to 18Gbps and is capable of handling 4K resolutions at 60fps.

This cable comes in lengths from three to 100 feet, and the longer version is CL3 Certified, which means that the cable is designed for wall installation and can withstand higher voltages without any problems. Additionally, this HDMI cable is backward compatible, has built-in Ethernet to share the Internet connection between multiple devices, and supports 3D video and Audio Return Channel (ARC) to provide smooth images. These cheap HDMI cables start at under $10 and are backed by Amazon’s lifetime warranty.

Monoprice DynamicView Ultra 8K HDMI Cable

Image via Monoprice

The Monoprice DynamicView Ultra 8K is a non-certified cable designed to meet the same specifications. It has 48Gbps bandwidth, which is fast enough to handle resolutions of 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. This cable fully supports features like Dynamic HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS x to ensure a more immersive and realistic gaming and viewing experience.

This will allow you to unleash the true potential of your gaming setup. This is one of the best HDMI cables for gaming on PC, PS4 Pro, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. In short, this future-ready HDMI cable will deliver incredible premium gaming performance on all the latest and next-gen consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

Mediabridge HDMI Cable

Image via Mediabridge

Selected by Amazon as a highly rated and well-priced products, the Mediabridge HDMI cable is a premium and affordable cable. The cable supports up to 240Hz which is needed for high end gaming monitors rendering up 240 frames per second. Unlike other cable built for 30Hz, the Mediabridge HDMI cable supports 60Hz and a transfer speed of up to 18Gps and supports 3D, ARC, HDR video, 48-bit deep color.

Having an excellent gaming experience is always the desire of any gamer and there’s a wide variety of HDMI cable that can provide the best experience you desire while offering the best cost too. Depending on your budget, you have a variety of choices to make while avoiding huge costs.