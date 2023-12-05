Is GTA 6 a PlayStation 5 exclusive?

GTA 6 will be one of the most sought-after games of its generation, probably a lifetime, but will Sony PlayStation 5 owners get exclusive access to GTA 6 on PS5?

After a long time of waiting, the gaming community was finally allowed to see GTA 6 in all its glory for the first time via the first GTA trailer on Dec. 4, 2023, with its debut trailer. Along with details about its main protagonist(s) and setting, fans also learned of the GTA 6 release window.

We know that GTA 6 on PC is up in the air, but what about other platforms? Has Rockstar struck a deal to make GTA 6 an exclusive, PS5-only title?

Will GTA 6 be a PS5 exclusive?

Everyone can have a bash at the beach. Image via Rockstar Games GTA 6 YouTube trailer.

No, GTA 6 will not be an exclusive on the PlayStation 5 as it will also be making its way to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S platforms too.

You can wipe the sweat off your brows Xbox fans and breathe the biggest sigh of relief. Rockstar Games isn’t foolish and knows that the market for GTA on Xbox will be big.

Not only that, but if the company wants GTA 6 to get anywhere close to the unprecedented sales figures of GTA 5, then it’s going to need a multi-platform release to propel it there.

Will GTA 6 be a timed PS5 exclusive?

On the other hand, no one knows for sure if GTA 6 will be a timed exclusive for PS5 right now.

In my estimation, taking into account what’s already been said, I think GTA 6 being a PS5 exclusive is not going to happen. Again, Rockstar surely wants to make as much money as possible, and alienating an entire platform as big as Xbox could be detrimental to the game’s long-term success.

Nothing is certain on this, however, so stay tuned to see if Rockstar sheds any light on this important question.